The federal government has delivered a consignment of reproductive health supplies and equipment to the Gombe State government to improve service delivery in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state.

At the official presentation held on Saturday in Gombe, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said the initiative aims to strengthen grassroots healthcare in line with the administration’s health sector reform.

Mr Pate said the state’s government has already made significant progress in widening access to primary health services.

“This contribution is meant to complement your efforts so that PHCs can provide effective and quality care, especially for women, children, and other vulnerable groups,” he said.

He said the donated items are meant for facilities in every local government of the state.

Mr Pate commended Gombe’s investment through its Primary Healthcare Development Agency and contributory health insurance scheme (Go-Health), assuring that Abuja would continue to partner with the state under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the health sector.

“This programme is being rolled out nationwide, but we are starting with Gombe. Other states will follow in line with President Tinubu’s vision to reposition the health system,” he added.

In his remarks, the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, thanked President Tinubu for his administration’s steady support, stressing that the intervention aligns with his government’s health reform priorities.

Mr Yahaya noted that the state has placed healthcare at the centre of its development plans through PHC revitalisation, recruitment of medical personnel, and other initiatives, noting that the additional support would go a long way in consolidating these efforts.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Abba Musa, under whose office the items were distributed, explained that the intervention focuses on improving maternal and child health, boosting reproductive health services, and ensuring

PHCs are better equipped to serve the people.

Mr Musa listed the items delivered to include delivery couches, portable ultrasound machines with foetal dopplers, neonatal resuscitation workstations, hospital beds with mattresses, infant cots, suction units, microscopes, laboratory tools, weighing scales, diagnostic sets, blood pressure monitors, and 25 solar-powered refrigerators for vaccine preservation.

Additionally, 60 essential medicines were handed over in bundled packs, including pain relievers, antibiotics, anti-malarial drugs, cough and cold medications, medicines for postpartum bleeding, hypertension management, and family planning commodities.