The House of Representatives has called for urgent measures to address the persistent backlog in the processing and issuance of driver’s licences across the country.

It described the situation as a needless source of frustration for millions of Nigerians.

The House also called on the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) to identify and address the root causes of the backlog and ease the process within a reasonable timeframe.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Felix Nwaeke (PDP, Anambra) during Wednesday’s plenary on the need to resolve the backlog and ease the issuance of driver’s licences.

Presenting the motion, Mr Nwaeke lamented the worsening delays in issuing driver’s licences by the FRSC and the VIO, saying that many Nigerians now wait several months before receiving their permanent licences.

He noted that on average, applicants spend three to six months just to be captured after applying, and in many cases, it takes up to a year before they are issued their permanent licences.

“Most Nigerians whose licenses have expired are subjected to using a temporary Driver’s License which lasts for only three months and have to pass through the herculean task of renewing the same every other three months while waiting in an unending queue for their licenses to be ready,” Mr Nwaeke said.

He warned that unless urgent steps are taken to address the inefficiency, the backlog will continue to grow, making the process unnecessarily cumbersome for citizens already battling economic hardship.

The motion was adopted without debate.

The Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, who presided over the plenary, referred the motion to the House Committee on FRSC. He asked the committee to investigate the delays and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

National frustration over issuance delays

The problem of delayed driver’s licence issuance has persisted for years despite repeated assurances from the FRSC.

Across several states, applicants have expressed frustration over the slow processing time and limited availability of printing materials.

Investigations by PREMIUM TIMES have shown that technical glitches, poor coordination between the FRSC and state VIO offices, and inadequate funding have all contributed to the backlog.

In some licensing centres, applicants are forced to wait for months even after successful biometric capture, with officials citing “no cards” or “network downtime” as common reasons for the delay.

In an exclusive interview with this newspaper recently, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, acknowledged that technical challenges with software partners, delays in materials, and backend processing bottlenecks have plagued the licence-issuance system.

He, however, laid out plans for a contactless biometric system and faster turnaround times, even aiming for 48 hours to solve these inefficiencies.