The Lagos State Police Command tried to justify the arrest and detention of Alabi Quadri for two months, after a court threw out its evidence-starved case against him even before prosecution started.

The court’s decision aligned with the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) review that the police had no evidence of wrongdoing against Quadri, who gained widespread attention during the 2023 presidential election for standing in front of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi’s convoy.

In a statement on Saturday on X handle, the police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, said Quadri, described as 17 years old by his lawyer and family, was arrested and charged in connection with a violent street fight that occurred on 22 January.

Mr Hundeyin stated that the incident happened in the Amukoko area of Lagos.

He disclosed that the incident involved a clash between groups of youths, resulting in several injuries, vandalism of public and private property, and reports of robbery targeting innocent passersby.

Mr Hundeyin said the police launched an investigation immediately after the disturbance.

“Members of the community provided crucial information,” he said. “Victims of the robbery also came forward and positively identified some of the perpetrators.”

Downplaying the remand, he said following the police investigation, teenager Quadri and four others were arrested and charged in court.

The police said the court ordered their remand at a correctional facility pending the conclusion of legal proceedings.

The police claimed he was 18, but his family and lawyer argued he was 17, accusing authorities of manipulating his age to prosecute him inappropriately in a regular court. This echoes the handling of minors detained after last year’s #EndBadGovernance protest, where the police disregarded the law requiring that individuals under 18 in Nigeria be brought exclusively before juvenile or family courts.

Police statement Vs lawyer’s statement

However, teenager Quadri’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, earlier gave different insights into what led to Quadri’s arrest. The lawyer said the teenager was wrongfully accused due to a long-standing grudge.

Mr Effiong alleged that local thugs — identified as “Lege” and “Baba Waris” — abducted teenager Quadri near his home in January over a dispute stemming from financial donations he received after his viral encounter with Mr Obi.

“His painful walk to prison can be attributed to the prolonged malice nursed by some self-acclaimed area boys who felt entitled to a share of the unexpected fortune that came Alabi’s way,” Mr Effiong said.

He further claimed that teenager Quadri was framed by these individuals and that the robbery allegations were fabricated.

Mr Effiong also stressed that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) later reviewed the case and found no evidence to support the armed robbery charge.

The DPP’s legal advice led the court to order teenager Quadri’s release, drawing public attention and concern.

In response, the Lagos State Police Command, despite recording 18 years for teenager Quadri instead of 17 years, reiterated that its actions were based on due process and credible evidence.

“All police actions taken in this case were carried out according to laid-down procedures,” Mr Hundeyin said, urging the public to remain calm and allow the judicial process to run its course.

On Thursday, a magistrate’s court in Apapa, Lagos, where Quadri was charged by the police, struck out the case following the DPP’s review that there was no evidence to sustain the case.

Late Friday, Mr Effiong shared photos on social media of his meeting with ex-presidential candidate Mr Obi and Quadri, where, according to him, Mr Obi “made a commitment to help Quadri to get the necessary training or education that he desires and deserves.”

Earlier this month, Mr Obi contacted Mr Effiong, who was already handling Quadri’s case, to intensify efforts toward his release.

