Nigerian security forces have rescued an Israeli national from kidnappers in Taraba State.

The state police command’s public relations officer, James Saminu, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday.

He said Gil Itamar, an employee of a construction company SCC, was kidnapped on Thursday morning in Atim, a community lying along the Takum–Chanchanji road.

“Information was received via a phone call from one Alhaji Saidu, a staff member of SCC in Takum, that at about 09:15 hours on the same date, Mr Gil Itamar, an Israeli national and SCC employee, was kidnapped by armed hoodlums at Atim Community along the Takum–Chanchanji road while under military escort.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Takum promptly mobilised his personnel alongside operatives from the 67 PMF, in collaboration with the military and local hunters, and stormed the scene.

“A rigorous cordon, search, and rescue operation ensued, which led to the successful rescue of the victim at Kofai Ahmadu after a heavy exchange of gunfire. The kidnappers were overwhelmed and forced to flee.”

“The rescued Israeli is currently receiving medical attention at SCC’s medical facility in Takum.” He said.

Mr Saminu said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Bretet Simon, commended the officers and other security personnel involved in the operation and reiterated the police’s commitment to protecting lives and property in Taraba State.

