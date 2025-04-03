The former Director General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maharazu Tsiga, has regained freedom from bandits.
A family member of the army brigadier general, Suleiman Tsiga, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Katsina on Wednesday.
According to Suleiman, the former DG who was released on Wednesday, is in good condition but receiving medical attention at an undisclosed location.
NAN reports that Mr Tsiga was abducted alongside an unspecified number of people on 6 February, at his residence in Tsiga, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina.
|
ALSO READ: Bandits attack Katsina community, reportedly kidnap ex-NYSC DG, others
The suspected gunmen reportedly demanded N250 million for his release but later reduced it to N50 million.
However, the source did not disclose if a ransom was paid before he was released.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999