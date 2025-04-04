Ogun State is set to host the 22nd National Sports Festival, as Governor Dapo Abiodun reaffirmed the state’s readiness during an extensive inspection of key venues.

With final touches completed on the facilities, the governor’s tour on Thursday covered major sporting hubs, including the MKO Abiola International Stadium, the Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis courts, handball courts, and the Alake Sports Centre in Abeokuta.

Mr Abiodun expressed confidence in Ogun’s preparedness, emphasising that the newly upgraded facilities are built not only for the festival but also for future national and international competitions.

MKO Abiola Stadium set for global recognition

A standout highlight of the preparations is the MKO Abiola International Stadium, which is undergoing a major facelift. The venue has already attracted international attention, securing the hosting rights for the Under-20 African Athletics Championship in 2026, courtesy of its newly installed high-quality tracks.

Going forward, the governor stressed that the stadium will be exclusively reserved for sporting events, with a new pavilion under construction to accommodate non-sporting activities such as political rallies, parties, and national celebrations.

“All non-sporting events, such as rallies, parties, and national celebrations, will now be held at the new pavilion, while the stadium remains strictly for sports,” Governor Abiodun stated.

In a further move to enhance the stadium’s prestige, he also announced plans to officially rename it MKO Abiola Sporting Complex, reinforcing its transformation into a world-class sports facility.

Festival to boost tourism and economy

With over 15,000 visitors expected, Governor Abiodun highlighted the economic and tourism benefits of the festival. He disclosed that Ogun State is working to enhance major tourist attractions, such as Olumo Rock, to ensure visitors get a memorable experience.

“This festival will generate significant economic activity—from transport to hospitality and tourism. The ripple effects will be strongly felt across the state,” he remarked.

Local businesses, hotels, and service providers are gearing up for the anticipated influx of guests, as the festival is expected to inject substantial revenue into Ogun’s economy.

Investing in sports for the future

Governor Abiodun concluded his remarks by emphasising that Ogun State’s investment in sports infrastructure is among the best in Nigeria. He described the festival as a vital platform for talent discovery and national sports development, underscoring the state’s commitment to producing world-class athletes.

As the festival’s opening day approaches, Ogun State stands ready to welcome athletes, officials, and sports enthusiasts to a spectacle that promises to be a landmark event in Nigeria’s sporting history.

