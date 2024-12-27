Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Aminu Hammayo as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Mukhtar Gidado, the special adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Bauchi.

Mr Gidado explained that Mr Hammayo replaced Ibrahim Kashim, who resigned his appointment on 13 December.

Mr Gidado, who described the new SSG as a seasoned administrator and public servant, said that he served the state with distinction in various capacities.

“He was a one time SSG and until his new appointment, he was the Commissioner for Budget and Multi Lateral Coordination,” Mr Gidado said.

The special adviser said that the governor also approved the appointment of Hashimu Kumbala as his Principal Private Secretary.

He said that Mr Kumbala would be providing critical administrative and advisory support to the governor as well as ensuring effective communication and coordination within the government.

“He was a retired permanent secretary and until his new appointment he was the Special Adviser to the governor on General Services,” Mr Gidado added.

According to Mr Gidado, the appointments reflected Mr Mohammed’s commitment to effective governance and vision for a more inclusive and progressive administration.

(NAN)

