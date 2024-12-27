Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Aminu Hammayo as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
Mukhtar Gidado, the special adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Bauchi.
Mr Gidado explained that Mr Hammayo replaced Ibrahim Kashim, who resigned his appointment on 13 December.
Mr Gidado, who described the new SSG as a seasoned administrator and public servant, said that he served the state with distinction in various capacities.
|
“He was a one time SSG and until his new appointment, he was the Commissioner for Budget and Multi Lateral Coordination,” Mr Gidado said.
The special adviser said that the governor also approved the appointment of Hashimu Kumbala as his Principal Private Secretary.
READ ALSO: NSCIA rejects siting of chiefdom headquarters by Bauchi governor
He said that Mr Kumbala would be providing critical administrative and advisory support to the governor as well as ensuring effective communication and coordination within the government.
“He was a retired permanent secretary and until his new appointment he was the Special Adviser to the governor on General Services,” Mr Gidado added.
According to Mr Gidado, the appointments reflected Mr Mohammed’s commitment to effective governance and vision for a more inclusive and progressive administration.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999