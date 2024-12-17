The Senate mandated on Tuesday its National Security and Intelligence, Livestock and Agriculture committees to liaise with the federal government with a view to establishing modern cattle ranches across the country to reduce insecurity.

The upper legislative chamber also resolved to enact a law limiting cattle movement from neighbouring countries to Nigeria.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Anthony Siyako on the need to address the incessant banditry attacks and displacement of innocent Nigerians in some villages in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Mr Siyako, while presenting his motion, said some suspected herders armed with dangerous weapons invaded communities of Sansani, Kalindi, Powishi and Lawushi Daji villages in the late hours of last Thursday.

He said the suspected herders invaded the communities on motorbikes and killed several residents, burnt down residential houses, large foodstuffs and livestock.

The senator said he is worried because the situation threatens peace and security in the areas and neighbouring states, such as Taraba, Bauchi and Adamawa.

Mr Siyako also explained that the situation has negatively impacted food sufficiency and significant economic activities and that many people in the state have been displaced.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He urged the Senate to call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, the Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, and the Director General of State Sexurity Services (SSS), Adeola Ajayi, to investigate the attacks, arrest and prosecute the herders.

The senator also demanded that the IGP and the army chief establish a police and military joint task force in Biliri to put a stop to the incessant killings.

Mr Siyako also requested that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the North-East Development Commission provide relief materials to the victims to cushion the effect of the attacks.

Debate

Abdul Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, sympathised with the families of the victims of the attack.

Mr Ningi said the herders marauding as bandits are putting out signals that there shouldn’t be a celebration of Christmas in Gombe and neighbouring states.

He expressed worries about the security votes given to state governors, saying they have not been effectively used to reduce insecurity in the country.

Benue North-west senator Titus Zam said the permanent solution for herders’ attack is the establishment of ranches so that the herders will not be moving around with their herds.

“This matter can only be resolved through legislation, criminalising moving around with castles,” Mr Zam added.

Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) said the country needs to make a law limiting the movement of people and cattle from foreign countries to Nigeria in the name of the ECOWAS treaty.

Bayelsa West senator Seriake Dickson urged the Senate to mandate its National Security and Intelligence, Livestock and Agriculture committees to liaise with the federal government to establish modern ranches to reduce insecurity in the country.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, also sympathised with the victims of the attack.

Mr Jibrin, the Kano North Senatorial District senator, said there is a need to immediately find a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in the country.

“Mr President, we need to do something about what the bandits are doing, particularly in the country’s northern parts.

“For us in the North-west, it’s nothing new; it’s something we face daily. But to have it extended to some parts of the North-east where this problem did not exist before, I think it’s something that all those that are given the responsibility to restore peace and order in that area should stand up and deal with so that it doesn’t get to the stage we are now in the North-west,” he said.

After the debate, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the motion to vote and the majority of the senators supported it.

Mr Akpabio, in his remarks, sympathised with the victims of the attacks and directed the senators to observe a one-minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

