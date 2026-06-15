Financing Agreement reference: 2000200005160
Project ID No.: P-NG-K00-009
a) Background
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The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has received financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) towards the implementation of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme. The objective of the iDICE Programme is to promote entrepreneurship, boost innovation, create jobs, enhance social development, and achieve economic transformation by fostering growth in the digital technology and creative ecosystem, building on brownfield investments and synergies with ongoing initiatives in Nigeria.
The programme comprises three major components that respond to specific gaps and build on existing initiatives in Nigeria’s technology and creative ecosystem. The first component of the programme is targeted towards skills and enterprise development for youth between 18-35 years. Component two addresses the funding gaps in the technology and creative ecosystem by providing patient funding to strengthen early-stage startups. Componen
Against the above background and as part of implementation arrangements, the iDICE Programme Coordination Unit (PCU) within the Bank of Industry (BOI) – the Executing Agency for the Programme appointed by the FGN – is seeking to engage the services of a Consultant to Domesticate the Startup Act in States.
1. Objectives
The primary objective of this consultancy is the domestication of the Startup Act in States in line with the Programme Assessment Report of the iDICE programme’s named policy areas including advocacy and awareness campaign executed to support the operationalization and localization of the Start-up Act at the Federal and State level.
b) Scope of work
The consultancy will involve but not limited to the following activities:
This will primarily involve:
c) Minimum Qualification and Experience
Key qualifications and experience required for this Consultancy include:
a) Minimum of 20 years’ cognate experience in law or related field, with experience in drafting legislation across the business law and regulatory space in Nigeria.
References and Documentation
Financial and Tax Requirements
1. Confirmation of financial capacity of the company (3 years audited statement of accounts and financial summary).
Firms that are registered outside Nigeria shall submit relevant legal and compliance documents as applicable to their countries of jurisdiction.
Submission of EOIs
Expressions of Interest should be structured as follows:
a) Details / organizational profile of the firm or consortium detailing the firm’s strengths, expertise and any relevant information (max. 3 pages)
EOI submissions should not exceed 25 pages, excludingdocu
The eligibility criteria, the establishment of a shortlist and the selection procedure shall be in accordance with the African Development Bank’s “Procurement Policy for Bank Group Funded Operations” October 2015, which is available on the AFDB’s website at http://www.afdb.org. Please note that interest expressed by an organization does not imply any obligation on the part of the Bank to include it in the shortlist.
A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method set out in the Procurement Policy and the procurement plan for the activities
Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours, i.e. from 8 AM to 5 PM on working days.
Deadline for Submission of EOIs
Expressions of interest MUST be delivered in hard and soft (in a USB flash drive) copies to the address below no later than 29th of June 2026 at [3:
For the Terms of Reference (TOR) for this Expression of Interest, please visit www.boi.ng/idicetor.
Attn.
The iDICE Programme Coordination Unit
Bank of Industry
Tower 1, 9th Floor
FCT – Abuja
E-mail: [email protected] (for enquiries only)
Tel: 0700 225 5264 (0700 CALL BOI)