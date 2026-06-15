Technology and Creative Sector

Financing Agreement reference: 2000200005160

Project ID No.: P-NG-K00-009

a) Background

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The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has received financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) towards the implementation of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme. The objective of the iDICE Programme is to promote entrepreneurship, boost innovation, create jobs, enhance social development, and achieve economic transformation by fostering growth in the digital technology and creative ecosystem, building on brownfield investments and synergies with ongoing initiatives in Nigeria.

The programme comprises three major components that respond to specific gaps and build on existing initiatives in Nigeria’s technology and creative ecosystem. The first component of the programme is targeted towards skills and enterprise development for youth between 18-35 years. Component two addresses the funding gaps in the technology and creative ecosystem by providing patient funding to strengthen early-stage startups. Componen t three focuses on creating an enabling environment through policy and advocacy for the technology and creative ecosystem by developing an operationalization framework for relevant policies that will improve both ecosystems.

Against the above background and as part of implementation arrangements, the iDICE Programme Coordination Unit (PCU) within the Bank of Industry (BOI) – the Executing Agency for the Programme appointed by the FGN – is seeking to engage the services of a Consultant to Domesticate the Startup Act in States.

1. Objectives

The primary objective of this consultancy is the domestication of the Startup Act in States in line with the Programme Assessment Report of the iDICE programme’s named policy areas including advocacy and awareness campaign executed to support the operationalization and localization of the Start-up Act at the Federal and State level.

b) Scope of work

The consultancy will involve but not limited to the following activities:

a) Establish a Policy Working Group for iDICE : Act as an aggregator of policy experts and actors to impact the overall objectives of the consultancy and coordinate the activities of this policy working group.

b) Policy Mapping : Create a Policy Map highlighting the key areas, best practices, Gaps and Needs of the tech and creative spaces in terms of policy action.

c) Stakeholder Engagement : Engage with public and private sector policy actors across all regulatory fronts involving the tech and creative business space in Nigeria particularly the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Start Up Act Secretariat, National Council for Digital Innovation and Entr epreneurship, State Governments, Regional Development Agencies and other relevant Ecosystem Players.

d) Policy Implementation Plan : Develop a comprehensive plan to facilitate access to incentives at the federal level and to domesticate the start-up Act into states while highlighting the policy actors, actions and possible executive orders and/or legislation needed to implement these policy changes.

e) Implementation : Collaborate with specific regulators, legislative houses and executive heads of Federal and State Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to implement the policy changes identified.

f) State Domestication Support: Conduct state-level diagnostics to assess policy, legal, and institutional gaps; identify and prioritize States for domestication based on readiness and ecosystem maturity; and provide advisory and drafting support for the development and adoption of State-specific Startup Act- compliant legal, regulatory, and institutional frameworks, including model laws, guidelines, and implementation structures.

This will primarily involve:

i. Conducting a full desk review of all relevant iDICE Programme documents and related legislation, protocols, orders, papers, regulations, and executive orders.

ii. Developing a work plan for project deliverables and stakeholder engagement.

iii. Implementing, in collaboration with identified public sector actors, a framework to effect the policy changes.

c) Minimum Qualification and Experience

Key qualifications and experience required for this Consultancy include:

a) Minimum of 20 years’ cognate experience in law or related field, with experience in drafting legislation across the business law and regulatory space in Nigeria.

b) Experience in working with Development Finance Institutions in Nigeria.

c) Experience in Nigeria’s Technology and Creative Sector

d) Experience in providing quality comprehensive analytical reports.

e) Demonstrated ability to advocate for policy adoption and negotiate terms with regulatory bodies and industry players.

f) Proficiency in multiple languages for effective communication across diverse regions within Nigeria.

g) Expertise in harmonizing local policies with international standards and practices, ensuring global competitiveness.

h) Experience in conducting regulatory impact assessments to evaluate the potential effects of policy changes on the economy and society.

i) Proven experience in strengthening institutional capacities to implement and enforce new policies effectively.

References and Documentation

• At least two (2 ) client references from similar completed projects.

Financial and Tax Requirements

1. Confirmation of financial capacity of the company (3 years audited statement of accounts and financial summary).

2. Evidence of VAT Registration and Company Tax Clearance Certificates for the last 3 years.

Firms that are registered outside Nigeria shall submit relevant legal and compliance documents as applicable to their countries of jurisdiction.

Submission of EOIs

Expressions of Interest should be structured as follows:

a) Details / organizational profile of the firm or consortium detailing the firm’s strengths, expertise and any relevant information (max. 3 pages)

b) Experience in similar assignments (max. 7 pages)

c) Availability of Key Experts

d) Any additional document ( s ) o r information the firm believes is relevant

EOI submissions should not exceed 25 pages, excludingdocu ments to be submitted as detailed under the Legal & Compliance and Financial & Tax Requirements above.

The eligibility criteria, the establishment of a shortlist and the selection procedure shall be in accordance with the African Development Bank’s “Procurement Policy for Bank Group Funded Operations” October 2015, which is available on the AFDB’s website at http://www.afdb.org. Please note that interest expressed by an organization does not imply any obligation on the part of the Bank to include it in the shortlist.

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method set out in the Procurement Policy and the procurement plan for the activities

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours, i.e. from 8 AM to 5 PM on working days.

Deadline for Submission of EOIs

Expressions of interest MUST be delivered in hard and soft (in a USB flash drive) copies to the address below no later than 29th of June 2026 at [3: 00pm] (WAT) and specifically m ention “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST: DOMESTICATION OF THE STARTUP ACT IN STATES

For the Terms of Reference (TOR) for this Expression of Interest, please visit www.boi.ng/idicetor.

Attn.

The iDICE Programme Coordination Unit

Bank of Industry

Tower 1, 9th Floor

FCT – Abuja

E-mail: [email protected] (for enquiries only)

Tel: 0700 225 5264 (0700 CALL BOI)