The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, was among the APC leaders in the state and several chieftains of the party who joined Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for the flag-off of the party campaign for Enugu North Senatorial District bye-election.

The bye-election is scheduled for 20 June. Ikeje Asogwa is the APC candidate in the election.

Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai represented Mr Mbah in the flag-off which took place at Igbo-Etiti Local Government Headquarters on Wednesday, 10 June.

“Today, we took the first decisive step towards delivering our Senatorial candidate, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, whose candidacy represents a shared aspiration for effective and responsive representation in the Senate,” Mr Ukwueze said of the event.

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“Leaders, stakeholders and the good people of Enugu North Senatorial District reaffirmed their commitment to the collective task of securing victory at the bye-election, recognising the importance of sending a competent, experienced and people-oriented representative to the Red Chambers.

“As the bye-election draws closer, it is important that we remain focused, united and consistent in our grassroots mobilisation across every community. The enthusiasm and energy displayed by supporters is a clear indication that the message of progress and development continues to resonate strongly with the people.

“With unity, dedication and collective effort, I remain confident that we will send our brother and son, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, to the Red Chambers to represent the good people of Enugu North Senatorial District,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ukwueze recently got the APC ticket to run for re-election as the chairman of Igbo-Eze South council.