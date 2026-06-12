A devastating late-night fire on Thursday destroyed properties worth millions of Naira along Murtala Mohammed Way, near the FCMB Bank branch in the Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

The incident, which was blamed on an electrical spark, began in a nearby salvage yard and popular second-hand market (locally known as Gwanjo or Takumbo market) before rapidly spreading to neighbouring commercial buildings.

According to a statement released on Friday by the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, the agency’s Emergency Response Unit received a distress call at 10:54 p.m.

The outbreak was first reported by an off-duty firefighter, Ibrahim Sabo.

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“Upon receiving the report, firefighters from the Service Headquarters and other metropolitan fire stations were immediately mobilised to the scene,” Mr Abdullahi, an assistant chief fire officer (ACFO), stated.

Mr Abdullahi said on arrival, emergency crews faced a massive blaze engulfing a one-storey building and an adjoining open commercial area measuring roughly 300 by 200 feet.

While the fire originated in the Takumbo market—wiping out a massive quantity of trading goods—it quickly escalated, spreading to the upper floor of the nearby Kanawa Building, the official added.

Fire officials confirmed that the upper-floor damage included the destruction of two offices, two parlours, two toilets, and a kitchen.

Additionally, two ground-floor storage units belonging to TUSRAYS NIG. LTD. were heavily affected by the flames.

“Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the official brief. Reacting to the incident, the Director of the Kano State Fire Service, Sani Anas, urged members of the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent electrical and domestic fire outbreaks.

“He further emphasised the importance of maintaining safety standards and reporting fire incidents immediately to the nearest fire station to ensure a rapid response”, the official stated.