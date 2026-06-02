The Igbo-Eze South local government council secretariat at Ibagwa-Aka in Enugu State, now wears new looks courtesy of its reconstruction by Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze’s administration.

Mr Ukwueze, the council chairman, on 21 May, conducted the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, round the reconstructed secretariat complex.

The minister commended the scale, quality and impact of the infrastructural transformation, noting that the visible dividends of good governance across Igbo-Eze South stand as a testament to purposeful leadership, prudent administration and Mr Ukwueze’s commitment to grassroots development.

“As a government, we remain deeply committed to consolidating on these achievements while continuing to align our local governance priorities with the broader developmental vision of the administration of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for a greater and more prosperous Enugu State,” the chairman said of the minister’s visit.

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