Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that allegations by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election was manipulated in his favour were driven by his (Lawal) “selfish interests” rather than the reality of the exercise.

Atiku, who secured the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 election, accused the former SGF of promoting division and exploiting sentiments to advance personal ambitions.

The former vice president made the remarks in a statement issued by his media office on Monday in response to Mr Lawal’s resignation from the ADC and his allegations that the party’s primaries were manipulated at various levels.

“As far as we are concerned, Babachir was perfectly describing his own character rather than Atiku’s. The former SGF seeks power on the altar of dividing the people based on primordial sentiments. All his altercations with people are caused by his selfishness. He opportunistically panders to sentiments to achieve his ambition. None of his struggles are influenced by the larger interests of his people or Nigeria,” the statement reads.

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The former SGF resigned from the ADC on Monday, alleging that the party’s primaries were manipulated in favour of Atiku.

Atiku emerged as the ADC’s presidential candidate after defeating former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen in the party’s presidential primary. Both Messrs Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen rejected the outcome of the exercise before the final collation of results.

Mr Lawal, who left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last year, also accused Atiku and his associates of pursuing ethnic and religious interests rather than national development.

Responding to the allegations, Atiku said the former SGF should have presented evidence of manipulation to the party leadership instead of making public accusations.

“When Babachir said he resigned from ADC because of the so-called rigging or manipulations during the primaries, he didn’t offer any proof of his allegations.

“And instead of offering evidence of his allegations, he went further to drag Atiku’s family into the issue which was irrelevant to the issue of primaries. It’s evident from the load of garbage published by the former SGF that he holds personal animosity against Atiku Abubakar,” the statement said.

The former vice president also rejected claims that the primary election was manipulated in his favour.

“There is no such thing as a Muslim and Christian party in Nigeria. When the outcome of a competition doesn’t favour you, you should petition the party to show proof of manipulations or rigging. It’s however most irresponsible for a former SGF to turn himself into an agent of division.”