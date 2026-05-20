At least three labourers were hurt on Wednesday after a section of the second-floor decking near the Zaria Central Mosque’s southern minaret gave way during concrete casting.

The mosque is currently undergoing reconstruction.

Witnesses told NAN that the victims were rushed to a hospital in the city. No deaths were recorded.

The collapsed area has been cordoned off as workers cleared debris from the site.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Attempts to reach the site engineer were unsuccessful. Sources at the scene said he had accompanied the injured workers to the hospital.

Abdullahi Kwarbai, spokesperson for the Zazzau Emirate Council, confirmed the incident but declined to provide further details.

He noted that the reconstruction was handed over to a technical committee, which then transferred site responsibility to the construction firm.

“The emirate council will not comment on the matter at the moment,” Mr Kwarbai said, adding that work began after a formal groundbreaking ceremony.

The collapse has sparked concern among residents, who are demanding a thorough investigation to prevent future incidents.

“This is before the mosque is completed. What if people were praying inside, like what happened with the old mosque?,” a resident, Murtala Baba, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Quality control should be prioritised, and professionals must be involved,” he further said.