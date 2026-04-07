Zamfara State has emerged as the 15th best state in Nigeria in the 2025 Subnational Audit Efficacy (SAE) Index, scoring 42%. This puts Zamfara ahead of Lagos, Kano, Oyo, and 18 other states. The score is also higher than the national average of 34.5%.

The index, released by Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI), assesses how effectively states manage public finances and implement policies, covering all the 36 states of the federation.

PLSI gathers data from institutions like audit bodies, public accounts committees, and accountant-general offices, plus input from civil society and media groups.

The 2025 SAE Index shows Zamfara has improved on audit efficacy by about 133% in three years, rising from 28th position in 2022 to 15th in 2025. The position is also an improvement from the 17th earned in the 2024 index.

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This significant improvement in the state’s audit transparency reflects the emphasis on transparency, accountability, and good governance championed by Governor Dauda Lawal.

Since its inception, Governor Lawal’s administration has been implementing policies that enhance Zamfara’s fiscal transparency and efficient resource management.

Key initiatives that are redefining the state’s fiscal landscape include reforming the state’s consolidated revenue law, abolishing cash-based revenue collection, digitizing government services and revenue collection systems, introducing performance-based budgeting, and enhancing payroll management.

A statement by Suleman Tudu, the Special Assistant on media in the office of the Secretary to the State Government said the “Rescue Administration” of Governor Lawal will continue to build on this momentum and sustain those gains by initiating reforms that promote accountability and good governance for sustainable development in the state.