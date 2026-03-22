Governor Umar Namadi has called on the people of Jigawa State to remain united and supportive of one another, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector and improving the state’s economy.

The Governor made the remarks after receiving the emir of Dutse His Royal Highness Alhaji Haneem Muhammad Sanusi during the Hawan Bariki Durbar homage at the Sir Muhammadu Sanusi Durbar ground in Dutse, as part of activities marking the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

He described the visit by the Emir and other traditional leaders as a moment of reflection and appreciation, saying that it provided an opportunity to acknowledge the shared efforts in promoting peace, development, and cooperation across the state.

Governor Namadi said he was encouraged by the goodwill expressed by the traditional institutions, particularly their recognition of development projects being carried out across different emirates.

He also took a moment to appreciate the people of Jigawa State for their continued support to both the state and federal governments, saying that such cooperation is crucial to sustaining progress.

“As a government, we will continue to implement developmental projects for our community, especially the underprivileged. Our constant focus is on the poor in Jigawa State,” he said.

Speaking on the challenges facing farmers, the Governor acknowledged that many have experienced losses in recent times, but assured that both the Federal Government and the Jigawa State Government are fully aware of the situation and are working to provide the needed support.

“Agriculture is the main investment for the people of Jigawa State. We are aware of the state of farming in this country; people farm but suffer losses and do not make profits. However, I want to assure our people that this is a temporary situation. As a government, we are considering measures to ensure that farmers can profit from their work.”

He explained that plans are already in place to assist farmers ahead of the upcoming dry season farming, with the aim of helping them return to their farms with confidence and improve their productivity.

“Starting from the farming season this year, God willing, we will introduce plans to assist the poor farmers. Therefore, we encourage patience as we enter the farming season; if God wills, we will provide assistance to support farmers.”

“One thing is certain; if we refuse to farm, there will be no food. If there is a shortage of food, then food prices will rise, and if food prices rise, we will suffer.”

“We know what makes farmers struggle; the cost of fertilisers and other factors. God willing, we will bring relief so that the poor can effectively engage in farming.”

On the recent increase in petroleum prices, Governor Namadi noted that the Federal Government has begun taking steps to ease the impact on citizens, including efforts to reduce transportation costs through alternative measures.

“The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has instructed me to use this opportunity to inform our people that there has been an increase in fuel prices due to the crisis occurring in the Middle East. This increase in fuel prices will place a burden on our community. However, the president has stated that the government will take steps to alleviate this burden,” he stated.

He added that the state government will continue to complement these efforts, particularly by supporting farmers and ensuring that the effects do not weigh too heavily on the people.

The governor also used the occasion to encourage citizens to take part in the ongoing voter registration exercise, emphasising that the voter card remains a vital tool for participation in the democratic process.

“And we call on everyone to go out and register to vote; those who haven’t registered should do so; those with damaged cards should go and replace them; those who have changed their residence should go and update their information.

“This voter card is your power. Today, if you have a voter card and Umar Namadi is not treating you right, you can confront him at the ballot box. Any elected official among us who is not doing right by you, use this card to replace him.”