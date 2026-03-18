As Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah marks his 54th birthday, attention naturally turns to a leadership journey that has been defined by urgency, ambition, and a clear departure from business-as-usual governance in Enugu State.

Since assuming office on 29 May 2023, Governor Mbah has pursued an aggressive development agenda anchored on economic expansion, infrastructure renewal, and human capital development. The governor’s vision to grow Enugu’s economy from about $4.4 billion to $30 billion within eight years—has shaped a governance style that prioritises measurable outcomes over rhetoric.

Driving Economic Reforms and Revenue Growth

One of the most striking features of Governor Mbah’s administration is the rapid growth in internally generated revenue (IGR). Through reforms such as digital tax systems and plugging revenue leakages, Enugu has witnessed a dramatic rise in earnings, with reports indicating growth of over 400 percent within two years.

This surge has provided the fiscal backbone for the administration’s ambitious capital projects, with budgets increasingly tilted toward infrastructure and development spending.

Massive Investments in Education

Education has emerged as a cornerstone of Governor Mbah’s policy thrust. His government is implementing the Smart Green Schools initiative—an ambitious plan to build about 260 technology-driven schools across all wards in the state.

Designed as fully integrated learning environments, these schools aim to equip young people with digital skills and global competitiveness.

Complementing this is the revival of technical and vocational education, including the construction of specialised science and technical colleges. The scale of investment has drawn commendation from institutions such as UNICEF, which described the administration’s focus on education and primary healthcare as transformative.

Healthcare and Human Development

In the health sector, the administration has embarked on upgrading primary healthcare centres and modernising key institutions like the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital.

Budgetary allocations to healthcare have also increased significantly, reflecting a broader commitment to improving access to quality medical services and building a healthier population.

Infrastructure and Urban Renewal

From roads to urban development, Governor Mbah’s infrastructure drive has been expansive. Dozens of road projects have been initiated across the state, with major reconstruction and new road networks aimed at improving connectivity and economic activity.

At the heart of his urban vision is the New Enugu City project—a sprawling smart city initiative designed to reposition the state as a hub for investment, tourism, and modern living.

Legacy projects such as the International Conference Centre and Hotel Presidential are also being revived to boost business and hospitality potential.

Agriculture and Food Security

Governor Mbah’s administration is also pushing a transition from subsistence farming to agro-industrialisation. With large-scale land allocations for export-oriented agriculture and the development of farm estates, the state is positioning itself as a major player in agribusiness.

This approach aims not only to ensure food security but also to create jobs and diversify the economy.

Security and Governance Reforms

Recognising security as a prerequisite for development, the government has invested in modern surveillance systems, patrol vehicles, and institutional reforms to improve safety across the state.

In governance, digital reforms—such as land administration systems and judicial infrastructure like the new digital court building—signal a push toward efficiency, transparency, and ease of doing business.

A Leadership Defined by Ambition

In less than three years, Mr Mbah’s administration has carved a reputation for speed, scale, and a private-sector approach to public governance. While challenges remain—as with any ambitious reform programme—his tenure so far reflects a deliberate attempt to reposition Enugu as a competitive, investment-friendly state.

Looking Ahead

As he turns 54, Governor Peter Mbah stands at a pivotal moment, balancing early achievements with the expectations of long-term transformation. If the current pace is sustained, his administration may well redefine governance benchmarks not just in Enugu State, but across Nigeria.

For now, his birthday offers not just a celebration of age, but a reflection on a leadership project still very much in motion.

*Mr Petrus Obi is a media proprietor and public affairs analyst.