The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 14 million Nigerian children have had their births officially registered in the past two years, marking significant progress in legal identity coverage.

UNICEF Country Representative, Wafaa Abdelatef, disclosed this on Friday during a courtesy visit to the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, at the State House, Abuja.

Ms Abdelatef described birth registration as a fundamental right of every child, noting that the scale of progress recorded in Nigeria within a short period was remarkable compared to other countries where she had served.

“Birth registration is the first right of every child; to be counted and recognised. In just two years, we have registered 14 million children, which is truly impressive,” she said.

She added that the registration system is being digitalised across health facilities to improve efficiency, while supportive legislation is being considered by the National Assembly to strengthen the process.

According to her, sustained leadership and collaboration have helped accelerate the scale-up, ensuring that more children gain access to identity, protection and essential services.

Responding, the First Lady acknowledged UNICEF’s longstanding support to Nigeria, emphasising that birth registration must continue until every Nigerian child is captured.

“Every child has the right to be counted. Legal identity enables access to health services and social protection and supports national planning,” Mrs Tinubu said.

She noted that strengthening birth registration would also help government generate reliable population data, especially in the absence of a recent census, and guide provision of services for children.

She, however, expressed concern over persistent health challenges, including tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and maternal and child mortality, describing them as areas requiring intensified interventions.

“Nigeria has a large population, and these indicators remain high and worrisome, but we are not relenting. Efforts are ongoing to reposition the country for a healthier future,” she said.

The First Lady reaffirmed her commitment to continued collaboration with UNICEF to advance child welfare and national development priorities.

