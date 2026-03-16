Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairman of the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, on 14 March, took part in the 10,000 Youths Road Show, organised to calvanise political support for the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah’s re-election bid.

Mr Mbah will win a second term as governor under the All Progressives Congress banner, given his performance in office and the great following he enjoys across Enugu State.

Participants at the road show took off from 10 a.m. at Okpara Square, Enugu, and walked through the city’s major roads. Most of them wore a t-shirt with Governor Mbah’s photo and the inscription “Growth you can see, progress you can trust”.

Bartholomew Ebuka Okoh, chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, convened the president road show.

“It was a remarkable outing, not merely because of its scale and vibrancy, but because it represented a timely and well-deserved expression of confidence in a leader whose vision, courage and commitment have continued to redefine the development trajectory of Enugu State,” the Igbo-Eze council chairman, Mr Ukwueze, said of the event.

“This show of support is deserving for a governor who has made bold and measurable investments in critical sectors that directly shape the future of our people.

“From the expansion of infrastructure and the modernisation of public facilities, to strategic interventions in education, healthcare and youth development, His Excellency has remained steadfast in building a more functional and inclusive Enugu State.

“His administration has not only raised the bar of governance, but has also rekindled hope among our young people by proving that government can be purposeful, responsive and deeply committed to progress.

“For us in Igbo-Eze South and indeed across the state, this is a movement driven by results and strengthened by the confidence that the future is brighter under his leadership,” he added.

Mr Ukwueze commended the convener of the road show, Mr Okoh, for providing a strong platform through which the voice, strength and solidarity of the youth population could be clearly expressed.

“His organisational drive and dedication to youth mobilisation are worthy of recognition, as they reflect the growing consciousness among young people that governance works best when visionary leadership is identified and supported.

“A new era begins – shaped by vision, powered by purpose.”