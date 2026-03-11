The Jigawa State Government has approved an upward review of monthly allowances for ward heads (Maiunguwa) from N3,000 to N10,000. The decision was taken during the State Executive Council meeting held on 9 March 2026, presided over by Governor Umar Namadi.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Nura Ibrahim, stated that the increment reflects Governor Namadi’s empathy and the administration’s recognition of the pivotal role traditional institutions play.

“This gesture characterizes the sympathy of the Namadi administration and underscores the confidence reposed in our ward heads,” Mr Ibrahim added.

He further added that the government’s “all-inclusive” approach ensures no citizen is left behind, particularly the ward heads—whom he described as the “traditional foot soldiers” essential for executing directives at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the Council approved N1 billion as counterpart funding for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) Scale-up.

He said the objectives of this funding include, boosting food security, strengthening the state’s commitment to agriculture by improving rural infrastructure.

The counterpart funding will also ensure Infrastructure Development, constructing access roads to facilitate the seamless transportation of farm produce from rural areas to urban centers.

This dual investment in human capital and physical infrastructure is expected to further reposition Jigawa as a leader in agricultural productivity and grassroots stability.