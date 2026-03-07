The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Akutah Pius Okeyima has described the Gateway International Airport as a critical piece of infrastructure capable of addressing the challenges associated with cargo movement within Nigeria and across the West African sub-region.

Mr Akutah made this known when he led a delegation of officials from the Council on a courtesy visit to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Shippers’ Council boss, who expressed satisfaction with the pace of development in the state, said the airport would serve as a strategic hub for cargo movement within Nigeria and across the West African sub-region.

According to him, the cargo airport represents a significant milestone in strengthening the country’s transportation infrastructure and improving the movement of goods.

He said: “The state cargo airport is one of the critical infrastructure for transportation and for the movement of cargo in and out of Nigeria. The commissioning and utilisation of this airport represents another milestone in the development of infrastructure around cargo transportation within and outside the country.

“Today, the movement of cargo around West Africa is very challenging due to the lack of an effective intermodal transport system within the sub-region. However, the development of this cargo airport presents enormous potential for progress in facilitating cargo movement to West Africa and beyond.”

Mr Akutah noted that Ogun State remains the nation’s industrial hub, making seamless cargo movement essential for economic growth. He commended the state government for developing two dry ports simultaneously, noting that the projects are progressing at an impressive pace.

He also explained that the Council chose Ogun State to host the fourth edition of its retreat because of the conducive environment, adding that the gathering would provide members with the opportunity to deliberate on key issues affecting cargo movement and proffer workable solutions.

“We have a lot to discuss for the progress of the Nigeria Shippers’ Council. We have several projects, and one of them is located here in Ogun State. Our concern this year is to expand critical infrastructure for services in Nigeria to ensure that cargo movement through and from the country is faster and that the ease of doing business is enhanced.

“Ogun State is a great partner in this regard with the simultaneous development of two dry ports. We specifically chose to come here to demonstrate our solidarity with the government, which is working very hard to help decongest the seaports through the development of these critical infrastructure projects,” he said.

Mr Akutah also praised the rapid pace of development across the state, attributing the increasing number of industries to the government’s commitment to infrastructure development and the creation of a conducive business environment.

“Within the last two years that we have been visiting, there has been remarkable progress. The governor is clearly committed to excellence, and his touch can be seen in the transformation taking place across the state,” he added.

Speaking, Governor Abiodun disclosed that the state government is also developing a Deep Sea Port to further accelerate economic growth, noting that the project would help ease congestion at the Lagos ports and enhance cargo movement across the country when completed.

The governor commended the Nigeria Shippers’ Council for its role in facilitating seamless cargo movement through effective handling, processing and regulation, urging members to use the retreat to deliberate on strategies that would further strengthen the Council’s efficiency and service delivery.

He also appreciated the Council for choosing Ogun State as the venue for its retreat, reiterating that his administration has been deliberate in creating a peaceful and conducive environment for people to live, work and do business in the state.

Governor Abiodun assured the Council of the continued support of the Ogun State Government in its efforts to improve cargo movement and strengthen Nigeria’s logistics and maritime sector.