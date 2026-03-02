The First Lady of Enugu State, Nkechinyere Mbah and Rauf Badamosi Foundation have partnered with the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council of Enugu State to expand access to quality education in the council area.

Mrs Mbah was represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Chidimma Egonu, at the flag-off of the 2026 Igbo-Eze South Local Government Education Support Initiative, a landmark intervention that underscores a collective resolve to place education at the very heart of sustainable development.

The Igbo-Eze South council is implementing the education support initiative in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady of Enugu State, through the Custoscare Foundation, and the Rauf Badamosi Foundation.

“These partnerships exemplify the power of purposeful collaboration in addressing real social challenges,” the Igbo-Eze South chairman, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, said.

The initiative was designed to mitigate the financial constraints faced by indigent students by sponsoring their JAMB and WAEC registrations.

However, beyond easing immediate financial burdens, it seeks to expand access to quality education, strengthen human capital development, and empower young people in Igbo-Eze South in pursuit of their academic aspirations.

It is a practical expression of the Ukwueze administration’s commitment to inclusive educational investment as a catalyst for youth self-reliance and long-term socio-economic growth.

Free WAEC and JAMB registrations

During the flag-off, thousands of young people across Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area benefited from free WAEC and JAMB registrations.

“It was inspiring to see hope rekindled and futures re-imagined in such a tangible way,” Mr Ukwueze said.

“We are deeply grateful to Her Excellency, Mrs Nkechinyere Ihuoma Mbah, whose magnanimity stood out as she, through her foundation, Custoscare Foundation, fully sponsored all female JAMB candidates.

“This singular act of compassion speaks volumes about Her Excellency’s commitment to girl-child education and gender inclusion.

“We also extend profound appreciation to the Chief Executive Officer of JRB Solar Investment Limited, Alhaji Jimoh Rauf Badamosi, whose intervention through the Rauf Badamosi Foundation ensured that WAEC registration fees for all eligible students from Igbo-Eze South were fully funded.

“His contributions, both visible and quietly impactful over time, mark him as a true patriot who has consistently done even more for our society,” the chairman said.

He said the initiative’s achievements reflect the vision of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, whose “Tomorrow Is Here Agenda” continues to secure the future of Enugu State’s young people through deliberate, strategic investments in education and human development.

“What we witnessed today is a local reflection of that broader, people-centred vision.

“We sincerely recognise and appreciate our revered Traditional Rulers, Clergymen, stakeholders, guests of honour and all partners who contributed in diverse ways to the success of this programme. Your support and presence reinforced the communal ownership of this noble cause.

“We also commend our Prominent Speakers, Associate Professor Chiemezie Atama and Mrs Blessing Egbachukwu, for their insightful and impactful lectures, which further enriched our engagement and inspired our young beneficiaries.

“To our dear student beneficiaries, today’s support is both a privilege and a responsibility. To whom much is given, much is expected. This investment in your education is a vote of confidence in your potential. As you rise, your success should translate into service, giving back to your immediate communities and the society at large.

“As a government, we remain steadfast in our belief that education is the surest investment in our collective future. Today’s programme was not merely an event; it was a statement of intent – that in Igbo-Eze South, no child will be left behind simply because of circumstance.”