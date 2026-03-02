The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its members and the general public to disregard purported planned congresses, saying it is not conducting such exercises in any part of the country.

The party’s spokesperson, Ini Ememobong, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Ememobong said what the party was currently undertaking was the digital membership registration, “which has commenced and is progressing well.”

“The false information about congress was being circulated by expelled party members, who now have clearly shown their unrelenting appendages to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a bid to kill PDP and derail Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

He added that the false information and illegal association were part of the playbook of those who had mortgaged the fate of PDP to the APC in return for political appointments and other favours.

“We cannot surrender our party to people who want to use the platform for negotiation with the ruling party, as they did during the just concluded FCT Area Council Elections.

“This disposition is obviously against the principles of multiparty democracy, which is the best option for a heterogeneous and pluralistic society like ours.

“We therefore urge all our members and the general public to discountenance the said planned congresses in the said states,” he said.

Mr Ememobong said that the PDP leadership would keep the party’s members updated about the developments concomitant with the new political realities unfolding.

In a related development, the party has also dissociated itself from the circulated graphic/image purporting to show a “PDP Timetable of Activities 2026.”

The party stated that the material was fake, unauthorised, and did not emanate from it.

It urged members of the public to disregard the fake document, saying “it is a deliberate attempt to mislead, confuse party members, and undermine the integrity of the PDP’s internal processes.

“Only official communications released through the official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria and PDP’s recognised national organs and verified platforms should be regarded as authentic.

“Any timetable, guideline, or directive not issued through these channels has no force, legitimacy, or approval of the party.

“The PDP remains committed to transparency, due process, and internal democracy.

“Appropriate steps will be taken to identify and hold accountable those behind the fabrication and circulation of this falsehood,” the party stated.

(NAN)