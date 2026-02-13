The Federal High Court in Kano, on Friday convicted a Kannywood actress, Saadatu Inuwa, also known as Samha, for abusing and mutilating the Nigerian currency.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) disclosed this in a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale.

The statement noted that Judge S. M. Shuaibu “convicted and sentenced her to six months imprisonment, with an option of N200,000 fine.”

The actress was arraigned on a charge of mutilating Nigerian currency, contrary to the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, according to the statement.

According to the charge, Ms Inuwa tampered with a “N1,000 note in 2022 within the court’s jurisdiction” by soiling it with her nose.

She pleaded guilty when the charge was read to her. Following her plea, prosecuting lawyer Musa Isah reviewed the facts of the case and asked the court to convict and sentence her.

Although Ms Inuwa “pleaded for leniency”, telling the court she was a first-time offender and had shown remorse, Judge Shuaibu imposed the sentence as stipulated by law.

Arrest

EFCC announced the actress’ arrest earlier this month over the offence.

The agency said operatives of its Kano zonal directorate apprehended her after a video circulated on social media showing her using naira notes to wipe her nose.

The actress has now joined a growing list of Nigerians prosecuted and convicted over abuse of the naira. Since 2024, several prominent individuals have been arrested, tried, and convicted over similar offences, including spraying, stepping on, or otherwise tampering with currency.

Naira abuse enforcement

Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, prohibits the spraying, stamping, mutilation, or abuse of the naira, while Section 21(3) prescribes penalties, including fines and imprisonment, for offenders.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that in December 2025, Judge Ahmad Mahmud of the Federal High Court in Sokoto, convicted Ahmad Buhari, Jamilu Bello and Yasir Muhammad Bala after they pleaded guilty to spraying and tampering with naira notes at social gatherings.

They were sentenced to one year imprisonment on various counts, with options of N100,000 fines, and ordered to undertake community sensitisation campaigns under EFCC supervision.

Similarly, Kano-based TikTok influencer Murja Kunya was re-arrested in March 2025 after allegedly jumping administrative bail in a naira abuse case.

In April 2024, Judge Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, sentenced crossdresser Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okunneye, to six months imprisonment without an option of a fine for currency abuse.

Earlier in February 2024, Judge Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, convicted actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin for spraying and stepping on new naira notes at a wedding in Lekki. She was sentenced to six months imprisonment, with an option of a N300,000 fine.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day on14 February, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reminded the public that using naira notes for decorative purposes, including money bouquets, towers, or cash cakes, is illegal and constitutes currency abuse.

Money bouquets are arrangements in which folded naira notes are combined with flowers or other decorative items, often given to women during celebrations.

The central bank said offenders risk fines, imprisonment, or both under existing laws.