In a move to deepen public understanding and participation in the nation’s financial system, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have strengthened collaboration to sensitise Nigerians on investment opportunities within the Nigerian Capital Market.

Addressing a delegation from the SEC, the Director-General of NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, commended the Commission for its achievements and reforms under its current leadership, noting its strides in strengthening oversight and boosting investor confidence in recent times.

Mr ssa-Onilu, who described Ponzi schemes as a reflection of a deficit in the nation’s value system, said the Agency remains resolute in its drive for value reorientation, a commitment that led to the development of the National Values Charter, which clearly defines the principles and responsibilities that embody a true Nigerian.

Emphasising the Agency’s wide reach, he said the NOA will leverage its 818 offices nationwide, 193 partner radio stations broadcasting in 72 Nigerian languages, and the Big Five TV networks (Channels, Arise, AIT, TVC and NTA) to educate Nigerians on opportunities in the capital market.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of SEC, Emomotimi Agama, emphasised that the commission is the apex regulator of Nigeria’s capital market, overseeing the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) and other investment platforms. He noted that through these platforms, individuals have the opportunity to participate in mainstream investments, which in turn support the growth and development of the country.

He also stated that the partnership with the NOA is crucial, as the commission seeks to leverage the Agency’s extensive networks to educate Nigerians on the opportunities available in the capital market, while also sensitising them about fraudulent practices, such as Ponzi schemes, used by some individuals to exploit unsuspecting investors.

The meeting was attended by the management teams of both organisations and featured the presentation of information, education and communication materials, including the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, to the Director General of NOA by the DG of SEC. In return, the DG of NOA presented a plaque to the DG of SEC, highlighting the values enshrined in the National Values Charter.