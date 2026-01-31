Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation and Chairman of the Nigeria Transportation Commissioners Forum (NTCF), Gbenga Dairo, has urged all states to fast-track urban mobility projects following the National Urban Mobility Programme (NUMP) stakeholder forum held in Abuja, weekend.

Mr Dairo highlighted the urgent need for action, noting that Nigeria’s urban population is projected to more than double to 264 million by 2050, placing enormous pressure on transport systems. “Commuters in major cities are losing up to four hours daily to congestion, while low-income households spend an unsustainable portion of their earnings on transport,” he said.

The forum brought together state commissioners, federal officials, and development partners, including the World Bank, whose Country Director, Mathew Vergis, reaffirmed support through funding, technical expertise, and advisory services. Dr Abdulateef Shittu, Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, stressed the need for clarity on financing, long-term maintenance, and coordination to ensure smooth project delivery.

Under Mr Dairo’s leadership, the NTCF instructed states to submit ‘shovel-ready’ projects for Phase 1 investment and to integrate existing Nigeria Public Transportation Program (NPTP) assets, such as terminals, rail systems, and CNG infrastructure, for maximum impact. States yet to complete NUMP engagement surveys were directed to do so immediately.

The summit celebrated the active participation of commissioners and officials from multiple states, with presentations from Cross River, FCT, Kaduna, and Lagos shaping the next phase of NUMP. Mr Dairo concluded by calling on all states to act promptly to ensure Nigeria’s urban transport systems are ready for a growing population while leveraging international support for sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development.