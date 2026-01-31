Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has cautioned against attempts to create division among residents of Tongegi Island and across the state over ongoing oil exploration activities in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

The governor gave the warning while commissioning the Abeokuta–Obalende and Osinubi New Roads in Ijebu-Ode, where he clarified that the oil drilling exercise is being carried out by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and not by the Ogun State Government.

Mr Abiodun explained that although hydrocarbon deposits have been identified in parts of Ogun Waterside, including Tongegi Island, their commercial viability is yet to be established. He dismissed claims that funds meant for oil exploration had been diverted, describing such allegations as misleading and politically motivated.

According to the governor, the discovery followed reports of crude-like substances seeping from the ground, which prompted technical investigations by the NNPCL.

“After conducting preliminary tests, they informed me that oil had been discovered in Ogun State. However, drilling is necessary to confirm whether it exists in commercial quantity, and that process was approved by Mr. President,” Mr Abiodun said.

He added that security around the drilling area has been significantly strengthened, noting that a Naval Base has already been established near the oil well to safeguard national assets.

The governor expressed concern over what he described as misrepresentation of his comments in some sections of the media, which he said sparked unnecessary controversy.

“At no time did I say that commercial drilling had commenced at Tongegi Island. What we have are promising indications, not confirmation of commercial quantity,” he stressed.

Governor Abiodun further revealed that a Naval post has also been established at Tongegi Island, with approval granted by the Chief of Naval Staff for a Forward Operating Base to reinforce Nigeria’s territorial presence in the area.

Commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the governor said the revival of the Olokola Deep Sea Port project would significantly boost Ogun State’s economic prospects, adding that the President has directed visible progress on the project within the next year.

On infrastructure development, Mr Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving road networks across the state, stating that performance — not rhetoric — remains the government’s response to criticism.

He disclosed that more than 20 township roads have been reconstructed in Ijebu-Ode, including Awujale Road, Ijebu-Ode–Epe–Mojoda Road, Molipa–Fusigboye Road, Stadium–Luba–Gateway Annex Road, Imoru Road, Tam-Balogun Road, Osinubi Road, and several others, with additional projects currently ongoing.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the completed roads were executed to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and stimulate local commerce.

Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Dare Alebiosu, noted that the improved road network has boosted economic activities and strengthened public confidence in government.

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu North-East and Odogbolu Federal Constituency, Femi Ogunbanwo, praised the governor’s consistent investment in infrastructure across Ijebu land.

Market leaders, represented by the Otun Akile Iyaloja of Ijebu-Ode, Mrs Kikelomo Olufunmi, said the roads would ease movement of goods and enhance trading activities.

Traditional rulers and community leaders at the event commended the governor for delivering on his promises, describing the projects as impactful and timely for the development of the area.