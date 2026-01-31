Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has commended President Bola Tinubu for selecting Tudun Biri village as the first beneficiary of the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflicts. The governor who made this known on Friday, noted that the village was selected following the accidental bombing that claimed innocent lives in December 2023.

Speaking at the commissioning of houses, 6 kilometre road, Primary Healthcare Centre and Skills Acquisition Centre at Tudun Biri, he said that the president’s directive has resulted into an integrated development model. According to him, the scheme has shown ‘’that peace is sustained not only through security measures, but through development, inclusion, and economic opportunity.’’

‘’This initiative moved beyond temporary relief to comprehensive reconstruction, delivering modern homes supported by essential social infrastructure designed for safe and sustainable living,’’ he added.

The governor further said that Kaduna State played a central role in the reconstruction of Tudun Biri, from the earliest stages of the tragedy, culminating in the commissioning of projects. According to him, Kaduna State Government used portions of farmland for residential development and community infrastructure to ensure safe and orderly housing, roads, and public facilities.

He argued that farmers whose lands were affected were consulted and supported through a combination of livelihood measures, including priority access to agricultural inputs, sundry empowerment and skills programmes, and alternative livelihood support where necessary.

‘’ In the immediate aftermath, we coordinated emergency medical care, facilitated psychosocial support, and worked closely with community leaders to manage relief distribution.

‘’As recovery progressed, our focus expanded deliberately to healthcare, education, livelihoods, and infrastructure, guided by our firm policy that Kaduna State will not tolerate the creation of internally displaced populations in the form of IDP camps,’’ he added.

Governor Sani pointed out that his administration’s ‘’ approach prioritises resettlement within communities, preservation of social bonds, and the restoration of economic life. ‘’

He further said that his government ‘’constructed and equipped a twenty-five bed Primary Healthcare Centre in Tudun Biri, offering five comprehensive services, including maternal care, minor surgeries, and ophthalmological treatment.’’

According to him, infrastructural development has been critical to the recovery of Tudun Biri, adding that his government constructed a 6-kilometre asphaltic road linking the community to the Kaduna International Airport corridor.

‘’Recognising the economic realities faced by affected families, we prioritised Tudun Biri residents in our social intervention programmes.

‘’Agricultural inputs, including fertiliser, rice, and maize, were distributed to households, while sustained psychosocial and medical support was provided through the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency,’’ he disclosed.

The governor said that his administration also established ‘’a Skills Acquisition Centre to equip young people with practical vocational and entrepreneurial skills that translate directly into employment, income, and self-reliance.‘’

‘’In education, a new primary school has been constructed with the support of Nigeria Army and other development partners, ensuring uninterrupted learning for our children, ‘’ he added. He commended Vice President Shettima stressing that his leadership and oversight were instrumental to the success of this effort.

‘’As Chairman of the Committee that refined and guided the implementation plan, he ensured that commitments were translated into measurable outcomes,’’ he clarified.

According to Mr Uba Sani, the Vice President’s dedication, dexterity, and commitment to the restoration of Tudun Biri is not surprising because ‘’bringing succour and hope to displaced and conflict-impacted communities is familiar terrain for him.’’

‘’For eight years as Governor of Borno State, he devoted himself daily to addressing similar challenges. We therefore join the people of Tudun Biri in sincerely thanking him for his steadfast dedication,’’ he added.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mrs Zubaida Umar, and her team.

‘’Their professionalism ensured effective coordination, diligent monitoring, and transparent deployment of resources from conception to completion,’’ he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Shettima said that the ‘’commissioning of the Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme is an assurance of our collective belief that fairness is the glue that holds a nation together, and that compassion is not a weakness of the state, but its moral strength.’’

According to him, the scheme is a vehicle for hope of the families whose lives were disrupted, adding that ‘’it is a practical assurance that the Nigerian state does not abandon its citizens in times of adversity.’’

The Vice President further said that the Rehabilitation Scheme is a Federal Government initiative designed to deliver durable recovery and resettlement.

‘’Under this programme, similar resettlement and recovery projects are underway across Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger, Katsina, and Benue States,’’ he disclosed.

The Vice President said that the projects reflect a coordinated national response to internal displacement, one that prioritises durable solutions, community resilience, and the restoration of dignity to Nigerians affected by conflict and insecurity. He commended Governor Uba Sani for his administration’s constructive partnership and inclusive approach to governance.

‘’The success of initiatives such as this rests on collaboration, trust, and shared ownership between the Federal Government, state authorities, host communities, and development partners,’’ he maintained.

‘’The testimonies of Governor Uba Sani’s stewardship in bringing the people of Kaduna State together are an assurance of the better days we have promised,’’ Mr Shettima added.