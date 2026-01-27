Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has received a unanimous endorsement for a second term in office from stakeholders of the Daura Zone, in recognition of the visible achievements recorded under his leadership. The Radda administration is driven by the Building Your Future Strategic development agenda.

The stakeholders, drawn from across the Daura Zone, described the governor’s administration as people-centred, inclusive and development-driven, and resolved to support his re-election bid.

The endorsement was made at a stakeholders’ meeting held Tuesday at the Daura Local Government Secretariat. It brought together political leaders, traditional rulers, party officials and community representatives from across the emirate.

Speaking at the gathering, the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura, said the decision followed wide consultations and a careful assessment of the performance of the Radda administration.

“The people of Daura have every reason to support Governor Radda for a second term. His leadership is fair, inclusive and focused on the welfare of the people. The level of development recorded across the emirate speaks for itself,” the Speaker said.

He cited key projects in the area, including the ongoing Western Bypass Road, the rehabilitation of primary and secondary schools, and the award of contract for the construction of a new General Hospital following the upgrade of the existing facility to a Federal Medical Centre.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Adnan Na Habu, highlighted the administration’s inclusive development agenda, particularly in the education sector.

He listed the employment of over 7,000 teachers, the construction of model smart schools, the sponsorship of indigent students for overseas studies, and the rehabilitation and construction of educational facilities across the state as some of the landmark achievements of the governor.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Daura Zone Stakeholders Forum and former National Legal Adviser of the APC, Ahmed Usman El-Marzuk, said the meeting was convened to formally declare the collective position of the people of Daura in endorsing Governor Radda for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

“The people of Daura are united in their support for Governor Radda. He has the capacity, competence and physical fitness to continue steering the affairs of Katsina State to greater heights,” he said.

Similarly, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sani Aliyu Daura, said the governor’s achievements across critical sectors informed the decision of the people to openly declare their support.

“The performance of Governor Radda has united the people of Daura behind him. This endorsement reflects the confidence we have in his ability to sustain the tempo of development,” he said.

In separate remarks, a renowned woman politician in Daura, Amburu Sani Wali (Zinariyar Kasar Hausa), the former APC State Women Leader, Mrs Safiya Dauda Daura, and another party chieftain, Mrs Talatu Nasir, commended the governor for promoting women’s inclusion in governance and for implementing empowerment and skills acquisition programmes across the state.

Other speakers at the event included the Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Agenda in Daura Zone, Kabir Salisu Royal, who praised the governor for the equitable distribution of projects across all parts of Katsina State.

At the meeting, the former Registrar of Dr Yusuf Bala Usman College of Legal and General Studies, Mohammed Ibrahim Dahiru, formally moved the motion endorsing Governor Radda for a second term, while the Tafidan Daura, Sa’idu Abdulrahman, seconded it.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the stakeholders through a voice