Following the suspension of the selection process for a new Awujale of Ijebuland by the Ogun State Government, a group of residents on Monday staged a peaceful protest across parts of Ijebu-Ode in support of the government’s decision.

The protesters, under the banner of Ijebu Sons and Daughters and Ijebu-Ode Progressive Youths, marched through major roads in the town carrying placards with inscriptions such as: “Awujale stool is not for sale,” “Governor Abiodun, save Ijebuland from crisis,” “We want the best prince as Awujale,” and “Let there be a free and fair selection process.”

The procession converged at the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Secretariat, where the Chairman, Dare Adebiosu, addressed the crowd. Mr Adebiosu assured the protesters that the Ogun State Government has no preferred candidate, explaining that the suspension was aimed solely at ensuring strict adherence to due process.

“The government is not interested in who eventually emerges as Awujale,” he said. “The decision was taken to ensure fairness and transparency in the selection process.”

He commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct and assured them that the process would resume, leading to the emergence of an Awujale who reflects the will of the people. Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Babatunde Salami said the demonstration was intended to send a clear message to the kingmakers to act responsibly.

“The Awujale stool is highly respected in Yorubaland, Nigeria, and even beyond,” he said. “This is not a position that should be treated casually. We want the kingmakers to choose the right person for our land.”

Another protester, Mr Yusuf Adetilewa, expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as rumours of bribery and corruption surrounding the selection process.

“We are here to insist that due process must be followed,” he said. “We do not want moneybags to hijack the process and render it meaningless.”

Mrs Morolayo Oyesefo also called for equal treatment of all contestants, noting that holding a traditional title should not be used as a basis for disqualification.

“We have heard allegations of bribery involving both contestants and those conducting the selection,” she said. “The government must punish anyone found guilty. We do not want the process compromised, as this could lead to unnecessary litigation.”

Meanwhile, the Alagemos in Ijebuland have thrown their support behind the actions of the Ogun State Government aimed at ensuring a seamless selection process.

Speaking after a meeting held at the palace of the Ija-Oloko of Imosan, the Alapini Awopa General of Ogun State, High Chief Tajudeen Adekunle Muili, expressed confidence in Governor Dapo Abiodun’s handling of the matter.

“I do not believe the suspension was done for the governor to impose his will,” Chief Muili said. “Rather, it is to ensure that due process is followed. We appreciate the steps taken so far and only urge that the process be expedited.”

Also speaking, the Gbosa and Baale of Imosan, High Chief Wahab Samsideen Adebayo, said the suspension would allow kingmakers to properly conclude the process by giving all contestants equal opportunity.

“The Funsengbuwa Ruling House has submitted the list of candidates,” he said. “The kingmakers should now sit down and complete the process transparently.”

“All we want is an Awujale who will promote peace and progress in Ijebuland, not one who will oppress the people,” he added.