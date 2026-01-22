Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has clarified circulating reports suggesting a confrontation between him and the Council of Afobajes regarding the Awujale selection. According to official sources, these claims are completely false and misleading.

Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser Information and Strategy to Mr Abiodun clarified that the governor held a respectful consultative meeting with the Council of Afobajes, consistent with meetings he held in the past with the Olori Ebis that were hitherto polarised which fostered their harmonisation and, through such earlier engagements, he also persuaded one of the kingmakers to withdraw a filed litigation. He further explained:

“The discussions he had focused on matters of mutual concern in the interest of the progress in traditional affairs within Ijebuland.

“Contrary to the rumuors, Governor Abiodun did not issue threats, ultimatums. Statements attributed to him, including “No Kuye, No Awujale”, are entirely fabricated and bear no relation to the governor or his administration. No Afobaje will attest to such an occurrence, as it never happened. This is once again the fabrication of falsehoods by mischief makers.

“The governor remains committed to upholding due process, respecting the autonomy of traditional institutions, and ensuring a fair process in the selection of a new Awujale for Ijebu. His administration continues to prioritize dialogue, harmony, and the preservation of cultural values.

“We all know how highly the governor holds the throne of Awujale which he has consistently demonstrated. Members of the public, traditional stakeholders, and the media are urged to disregard these unfounded insinuations and rely solely on verified information from official sources.”