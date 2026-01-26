DevReporting, in partnership with the Pro-Poor Development Media Network (PDM-Network), has invited journalists to submit story pitches focusing on critical urban challenges confronting communities in Lagos State.

The initiative, supported by the African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC), seeks to commission in-depth, evidence-based reports that examine issues such as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), climate resilience, evictions, housing gaps and other systemic urban development challenges.

In a statement on Monday by DevReporting’s Team Lead and Editor-in-Chief, Mojeed Alabi, the commissioned stories will prioritise community experiences while integrating data, findings and insights from ACRC’s urban research.

He said the project is driven by the recognition that media narratives significantly influence political settlements and reform processes.

“By localising research evidence through human-centred storytelling, journalism can move critical urban issues from the margins to the mainstream, draw the attention of influential actors, and create openings for policy dialogue and reform,” Mr Alabi said.

He explained that selected journalists would undergo a capacity development workshop aimed at strengthening advocacy-driven and evidence-based reporting skills.

He added that successful applicants will also receive reporting stipends to support logistics and fieldwork.

Who can apply

The call is open to journalists based in Lagos or neighbouring states who work with local or international media platforms and have a strong interest in development, accountability and solutions-oriented reporting.

Priority thematic areas include access gaps and service delivery failures in WASH, flooding and environmental vulnerability linked to climate change, evictions and displacement in informal settlements, housing insecurity, and broader governance and structural barriers affecting urban life.

Selected reporters will also gain access to ACRC research materials and expert insights and will be paired with researchers for community-based reporting.

Interested journalists are required to submit pitches that clearly outline the story angle, relevance, proposed sources and communities, methodology, and expected impact of the reporting by completing the application form via the designated Google Doc provided by the organisers.

The deadline for submission is Sunday, 1 February, while commissioned stories are expected to be published within four weeks of pitch approval. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

DevReporting is a niche media and cinematic platform focused on development reporting, while PDM-Network promotes pro-poor consciousness in policy formulation and governance. ACRC is a University of Manchester-led research partnership working to improve living standards in fast-growing African cities through politically informed, action-oriented research.