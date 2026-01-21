The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has come down hard on the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), imposing a sweeping $100,000 fine and multiple suspensions following a string of disciplinary breaches that marred Algeria’s incendiary Africa Cup of Nations encounter against Nigeria.

The sanctions follow a detailed disciplinary review into events during and after the Algeria–Nigeria match, played on January 10, 2026, in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

What was billed as a heavyweight knockout clash between two continental giants instead spiralled into one of the tournament’s most controversial nights, marked by player indiscipline, touchline misconduct, crowd violence and security lapses.

Background: A Quarter-Final that boiled over

Tensions between Algeria and Nigeria are never far from the surface at AFCON, but this particular contest pushed beyond competitive edge into open confrontation. From mass bookings on the pitch to volatile scenes in the stands and confrontations after the final whistle, the match left CAF with little room for leniency.

In an official communication, the Algerian Football Federation confirmed it had been notified of CAF’s ruling, stating:

“The Algerian Football Federation informs the public of the decision rendered by the Disciplinary Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regarding the incidents that occurred during the Algeria-Nigeria match, played on January 10, 2026, for the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.”

CAF’s sanctions: Players, supporters and the Federation punished

CAF’s disciplinary committee issued a comprehensive list of penalties, targeting individuals, supporters and the federation itself.

Player suspensions

Luca Zidane has been handed a two (2) match suspension, to be served during the AFCON 2027 qualifying matches.

Rafik Belghali received a four (4) match suspension, two (2) of which are suspended, also applicable to the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Financial penalties for the Algerian FA

CAF also fined the FAF across multiple categories of misconduct:

$5,000 for the improper conduct of the national team, following the cautioning of five (5) players (yellow cards) during the match, in violation of Article 130(a) of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

An additional $25,000 was imposed for the inappropriate behaviour of certain players and officials at the end of the match, which was deemed to have brought the game into disrepute and to have violated Articles 82 and 83.

$5,000 for the use of smoke bombs by Algerian supporters.

$5,000 for objects being thrown by supporters.

$10,000 for failure to comply with security measures, after supporters attempted to force security barriers.

$50,000 for offensive and abusive gestures, specifically the display of banknotes directed at match referees, one of the most severe infractions noted by CAF.

Collectively, the sanctions amount to $100,000, underlining CAF’s determination to clamp down on conduct it believes undermines the credibility and safety of its flagship tournament.

FAF responds: Appeal launched

The Algerian FA has moved swiftly to challenge the ruling. In the same statement, the federation confirmed it has activated the official appeals process, in line with CAF regulations.

“Following these decisions, the Algerian Football Federation immediately initiated the appeals process stipulated by the regulations in force to contest these sanctions.”

“The FAF will follow developments in this case very closely and reaffirms its commitment to defending the interests of Algerian football, in strict compliance with regulatory and institutional channels.”

What it means going forward

Beyond the immediate financial hit and suspensions, the ruling sends a wider message. As AFCON continues to grow in global visibility, CAF is drawing firmer red lines around player conduct, crowd control and respect for match officials, especially in high-stakes knockout fixtures.

For Algeria, the fallout from the Nigeria quarter-final will now stretch into the AFCON 2027 qualification cycle, turning one night of chaos into a long-term sporting and administrative reckoning.