The Central Mechanical Workshop at Katsina Youth Craft Village has completed the rehabilitation and upgrade of nine government-owned vehicles.

The Coordinator of Katsina Youth Craft Village, Kabir Abdullahi Kofar Soro, an engineer, disclosed that the development demonstrated Katsina State Government’s commitment to efficient asset management and cost saving.

Mr Kofar Soro announced that two Toyota Hilux vans originally manufactured in 2008 have been fully refurbished and modernised to 2024 operational standards.

He explained that the upgrade involved extensive mechanical, electrical and bodywork enhancements, significantly extending the service life of the vehicles and aligning them with current performance and safety requirements.

The Coordinator noted that a Mercedes-Benz 911 truck has been successfully transformed into a fully functional mobile workshop. He said the mobile workshop is designed to provide on-the-spot mechanical support, maintenance and rapid response services, particularly for field operations, thereby reducing downtime and operational delays for government projects.

Mr Kofar Soro emphasised that the development underscores the strategic role of the Central Mechanical Workshop in supporting government operations through in-house technical capacity. He added that the initiative reduces dependence on external contractors and ensures prudent utilization of public resources.