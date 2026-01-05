The Katsina State Government has taken delivery of 15 newly procured, state-of-the-art intensive care emergency ambulances to support the commencement of 24-hour emergency healthcare services across the state. The arrival of the ambulances marks another major milestone in the ongoing transformation of the healthcare sector under Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

At its 17th meeting held on 22 November last year, the Katsina State Executive Council approved the procurement of the ambulances under the State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (SEMSAS). Each of the ambulances is fully equipped with modern life-support systems, oxygen units, patient monitors, stretchers, and essential resuscitation equipment. They are specially designed to handle critical emergency cases, stabilize patients while in transit, and improve response to accidents and disasters across the state.

The vehicles were formally received by the Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, at the presentation ceremony. He described the development as “another promise fulfilled by the Radda administration.” According to him, with new roads being constructed and old ones rehabilitated across the state, vehicular movement will increase. “And where traffic increases, the risk of accidents also rises, so government must be fully prepared to respond,” he said.

He explained that the ambulances will operate on a 24-hour basis and will be strategically stationed along major highways, densely populated areas, and within communities to ensure rapid response during emergencies. “These units are not just vehicles; they are mobile intensive-care units designed to save lives at the most critical moments,” he stated.

The Chief of Staff added that with a simple emergency call, an ambulance should be able to arrive within minutes to convey victims to the nearest health facility. “No citizen of Katsina State should lose their life simply because help could not arrive in time,” he emphasised. He stressed that the administration is deliberately investing in fully equipped, high-quality ambulances to improve emergency healthcare delivery, reduce avoidable deaths, and ease pressure on secondary and tertiary health facilities.

“Each of the ambulances is fully equipped with modern life-support systems, oxygen units, patient monitors, stretchers, and essential resuscitation equipment. Our goal is simple — faster response, better care, and a healthier Katsina State,” he noted. He further stated that the programme is people-centered and focused squarely on saving lives in both urban and rural communities. “Healthcare must be accessible at all hours, in every part of our state. This initiative brings that vision closer to reality,” he affirmed.

The Chief of Staff also revealed that a coordinated management framework will be created in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Ministry of Health, and relevant local government authorities to ensure effective deployment and supervision. With their deployment, emergency response time across Katsina State is expected to significantly improve, referrals between hospitals will become faster and safer, and access to life-saving care will expand statewide. The ambulances will be deployed in phases across the three senatorial zones and major health facilities to ensure wide coverage and maximum impact.