The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has presented a proposed budget of N1.75 trillion for the 2025 financial year, signalling a renewed focus on sustainable and people-centred development.

NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, disclosed this while defending the proposal, titled “Budget of Consolidation,” before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Mr Ogbuku, the proposed budget reflects a nine per cent decrease from the 2024 budget, driven by a no-borrowing policy.

Of the total, personnel costs are projected at N47.5 billion, while overhead expenditures are estimated at N96.4 billion.

Reflecting on 2024, Mr Ogbuku said the commission had projected aggregate revenue of N1.911 trillion for its “Budget of Renewed Hope,” which included overhead costs of N76.77 billion and capital costs of N1.820 trillion.

By 31 October 2025, the NDDC had recorded actual revenue of N1.945 trillion, surpassing the target by 104 per cent. The surplus, he explained, was largely due to the extension of the 2024 budget to December 31, 2025.

This, he said, was “largely due to the extension of the 2024 budget to December 31st, 2025. The detailed breakdown of the performance can be seen in the 2024 Budget Implementation Report.”

Highlighting the 2025 fiscal strategy, Mr Ogbuku emphasised investments in critical infrastructure and a shift to the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model to drive sustainable development across the Niger Delta region.

He also outlined reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and accountability, including introducing performance management frameworks to regulate overhead costs, approving only activities tied to measurable programmes, and transitioning from line-item budgeting to sectoral allocation, designed to accelerate project implementation and boost confidence among contractors.

Chairperson of the Committee, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu (APC, Delta), emphasised that the 2025 budget must prioritise people-centred development.

She said, “Every line item must be purposeful, people-centred, and strategically aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government.”

She further assured that the committee would continue to provide constructive oversight, demanding accountability, transparency, and value for money in the execution of approved projects and programmes.