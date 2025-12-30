The Zamfara State Government has charged the newly appointed Commandant for the Community Protection Guards (CPG) to uphold professionalism, ensure discipline and operate within clearly defined rules of engagement and operational protocols.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada stated this on Monday, during the presentation of an appointment letter and policy guidelines for the overhaul of CPG to the newly appointed Commandant of the agency, Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, a retired assistant inspector general (AIG) of Police.

The SSG also warned that the State Government under Governor Dauda Lawal will not tolerate deviations from approved standards, noting that adherence to standard operation procedures is fundamental to professionalism, accountability and lawful conduct.

“The immediate and overriding priority before you is the restoration of clear and effective command and control across all formations of the CPG.

“This requires the re-establishment of an unambiguous chain of command, strict enforcement of discipline, and the proper alignment of authority and responsibility strictly in accordance with approved structures.

“A unified command architecture is essential to eliminating operational drift, internal contradictions, and unauthorized actions.

“These measures are necessary to reposition the CPG to work more effectively with sister security agencies, regain public confidence, and deliver on its core mandate of protecting lives, property, and communities across Zamfara,” the SSG stated.

Mr Nakwada further expressed the government’s appreciation for the selfless service and dedication of the immediate past CPG Commandant, Brig.Gen. ML Bature (rtd), reassuring him of the government’s continued support.

In a gesture of appreciation, the SSG announced that Governor Lawal has graciously approved the indefinite payment of monthly salary to the immediate past CPG Commandant, to support his health management.

In his remarks, the new CPG Commandant, AIG MD Shehu (rtd) said as one of the pioneer trainers of the Guards when he was the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, he is aware of their strengths and limitations, vowing to work towards repositioning the agency.

He further expressed optimism that with the state-of-the-art equipment provided by the State Government including the Armoured Career vehicles, he has no excuse than to perform.

The new Commandant also promised to strengthen interagency cooperation and synergize with other conventional security agencies to take the fight to the terrorists’ enclaves.