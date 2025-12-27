The Federal Government said it carried out overnight precision strikes on Islamic State (ISIS) cells in Sokoto State, following intelligence that foreign fighters were infiltrating Nigeria from the Sahel to plan large-scale attacks.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the operation targeted two major ISIS enclaves in the Bauni forest axis of Tangaza Local Government Area of the state.

The sites were described as assembly and staging grounds used by foreign ISIS elements working with local affiliates.

According to the minister, the strikes were conducted between 12:12 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Friday, 26 December, after receiving the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the operation followed extensive intelligence gathering, planning and reconnaissance, and was executed under established military command and control structures.

The minister said the Armed Forces of Nigeria carried out the strikes with the involvement of the ministers of defence and foreign affairs, as well as the chief of defence staff.

Mr Idris added that the operation was conducted in close coordination with the United States government as part of broader efforts to counter transnational terrorism.

He said the strikes were launched from maritime platforms in the Gulf of Guinea using MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms. A total of 16 GPS-guided precision munitions were deployed, which the government said successfully neutralised the targeted ISIS elements attempting to enter Nigeria through the Sahel corridor.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, in close coordination with the Government of the United States of America, has successfully conducted precision strike operations against two major Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist enclaves,” Mr Idris said.

During the operation, debris from expended munitions fell in Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and in Offa, Kwara State, near a hotel, the minister said.

He added that no civilian casualties were recorded and that security agencies immediately secured the affected areas.

Mr Idris said the government remained determined to confront and dismantle terrorist networks, especially transnational groups threatening Nigeria’s sovereignty and security. He said Nigeria would continue to work with its strategic partners to strengthen border security and regional stability.

“The Federal Government assures all Nigerians that it remains firmly in control of the national security architecture and is fully committed to the protection of lives and property,” he said.

The federal government urged citizens to remain calm and vigilant as security agencies continued operations against terrorist groups across the country.