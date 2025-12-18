Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has bagged the traditional title of Garkuwan Dansadau. He was conferred with the prestigious title by the Emir of Dansadau, His Royal Highness Garba Mohammed Sarkin Kudu on Wednesday during his visit to Dansadau a community in Maru Local Government Area.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that mammoth crowd thronged major communities leading to Dansadau to give Governor Lawal a rousing welcome. According to the statement, the last time a Zamfara governor visited the Dansadau Community was over 20 years ago, during the tenure of former Governor Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura.

The statement also noted that Dansadau, being the largest ward in Maru Local Government Area, has been neglected for years by previous state administrations. During the visit, Governor Lawal passed through some communities such as Magami and Dan Gulbi. He also inspected the ongoing construction of the 108-kilometre Gusau to Dansadau Road, which was awarded by his administration.

According to the statement, the decision to visit Dansadau is part of Governor Lawal’s commitment to bringing development to the communities at the grassroots level. The governor’s visit to Dansadau and the warm reception he received demonstrated the growing support of the people for the state government, driven by its many development initiatives under the Zamfara Rescue Mission.