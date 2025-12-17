Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has inaugurated the Katsina State Council of Emirates, describing the event as a historic milestone aimed at strengthening cooperation between the government and traditional institutions in the state. A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, spokesperson to the Governor Katsina State 16 December, 2025 quoted the governor as saying that:

“This is a very important and historic occasion. Today will be remembered as a landmark day in the history of Katsina State, as we formally inaugurate the Katsina State Council of Emirates to deepen cooperation between government and our revered traditional institutions”.

Governor Radda announced that the Emir of Katsina will serve as Chairman of the Council, while the Emir of Daura will serve as Co-Chairman. Members of the Council include kingmakers from the Katsina Emirate Council—Kauran Katsina, Yandakan Katsina, Galadiman Katsina, Durbin Katsina, and Marusan Katsina—as well as members of the Daura Emirate Council, including the Galadima of Daura, Kauran Daura, Limamin Juma’a, Dansawai, and the Fada Babba of Daura.

He stated that the Secretary to the Government of the State is also a member of the Council, alongside Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, Sardaunan Katsina; Ambassador Adamu Saeed Daura; and Hamza Abu Duwan, Madawakin Katsina. The governor added that the Council comprises representatives of business, religious, and youth groups.

These include Dahiru Barau Mangal and Baba Buhari, Walin Daura; Sheikh Yakubu Musa Hassan and Sheikh Naziru Kofar Baru of Daura; as well as Abdulaziz Abdulaziz Malunfashi. Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Ida, Wazirin Katsina, will serve as Secretary of the Council, with Sada Salisu Danwairen Katsina as Assistant Secretary.

According to Governor Radda, the Council will advise the Governor on matters relating to Islamic law, customary law, culture, chieftaincy affairs, and inter-communal relations, as well as provide guidance on public order, peace, and security when required.

“The Council will also support government efforts in community development, assist tax authorities, promote environmental protection and forest conservation, supervise sanitation activities, and help preserve our rich cultural heritage and traditional values,” the governor explained.

“On behalf of the Katsina State Government, I congratulate all members selected to serve on this important Council. I pray that Almighty Allah guides you in the discharge of your duties for the progress, peace, and harmony of our dear state,” Mr Radda concluded.

Those in attendance were the; Secretary to the Katsina State Government; Abdullahi Garba Faskari; Chief Judge – Justice Musa Abubakar Danladi; Chief of Staff Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Principle Private Secretary Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; and members of Katsina States Executive Council.