The Katsina State Executive Council has approved strategic projects aimed at strengthening water supply, boosting agricultural processing, expanding housing, and deepening reforms in healthcare and education sectors. The approvals were made on Wednesday during the 18th regular council meeting at the General Muhammadu Buhari House, Katsina, chaired by Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Salisu Zango, announced that the council approved construction of a small-town water scheme at Tsagero town in Rimi Local Government Area. “This project will ensure steady provision of clean, potable drinking water for Tsagero and surrounding communities,” Zango stated.

The council also approved construction of the Dr Dikko Radda Cassava/Gari Processing Centre in Batsari Local Government Area to promote cassava farming and agro-processing activities. On youth empowerment, the commissioner disclosed that the council approved supply and installation of equipment, machines, and tools for 28 departments at Katsina Youth Craft Village.

“This investment will enhance skills development, improve employability, and support career growth among our youth,” he said. The council granted approval for construction of 150 housing units and 350 serviced plots with essential facilities to address housing challenges in the state metropolis.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Suleiman Jibia, disclosed that the council approved a rural teachers’ allowance of ₦30,000 per term, totaling ₦90,000 per academic session.

“This incentive is meant to encourage teachers to accept rural postings, remain in those locations, and improve their commitment to teaching,” Mr Jibia explained.

He announced the establishment of three Teacher Development Centres in Katsina, Daura, and Funtua senatorial districts to strengthen teacher capacity. “These centres will provide regular training programmes to upgrade classroom practices and enhance instructional delivery across the state,” the commissioner stated.

He noted that trainers would be drawn from Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Isah Kaita College of Education, and experienced retired teachers. Special Adviser on Tertiary Health Institutions, Umar Mammada, disclosed that the council approved recommendations of the Interministerial Task Force to supervise and monitor private health institutions statewide.

“This measure will sanitize healthcare delivery, strengthen regulatory compliance, and ensure private hospitals operate at acceptable standards,” Mr Mammada said.

Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Faisal Kaita, announced immediate implementation of reviewed master plans for Katsina, Funtua, and Daura.

“This underscores the administration’s push for orderly development, modern infrastructure, and transformation of the state’s major urban centres,” Mr Kaita stated.

The council also approved the 2026 Business Enabling Reform Action Plan to improve ease of doing business and create an enabling environment for investors. The approvals are in line with Governor Radda’s commitment to building a stronger and more inclusive Katsina State under his “Building Your Future” agenda.