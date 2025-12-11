Cheryl Grant, a United States jurist and global leadership advocate, has urged Nigeria to confront corruption and embrace transformative leadership.

She spoke in Abuja on Thursday during the 2025 Leadership Public Lecture, Excellence Awards, and Appeal Fund for the Educational Rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Children in Benue State.

The event was organised by the Leadership Institute Nigeria in collaboration with the African Leadership Institute USA under the theme: “Africa at the Crossroads: Redefining Leadership for Global Relevance.”

She commended the President of the Leadership Institute Nigeria, Iyorwuese Hagher, for organising the event, emphasising her commitment to inclusivity, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to speak in her ancestral homeland. “Leaders must have faith in God, in their country, and in their abilities to nurture hope in times of trouble and fear,” she said.

Speaking on Nigeria’s position in Africa and the world, Ms Grant urged the nation to embrace its role as a leader.

“Nigeria is not only a giant of Africa, but it also holds the key to unlocking the future of the global Black community. Leadership is about taking followers to places they do not necessarily want to go, but where they need to be,” she explained.

She also urged citizens to ride the “train of development,” rooted in faith, hope, and courage, and to confront corruption with determination. “Nigeria is not alone in this struggle. Corruption exists elsewhere, but it should not breed hopelessness,” she affirmed.

She further emphasised the need for Nigerian leaders to embrace integrity, development, and the principles of inclusion and equity, arguing that strong leadership could position Nigeria as a model for the global Black community.

Justice Grant also addressed the cultural dynamics between Black Americans and Africans, noting differences in experiences, perspectives, and communication, yet stressing the potential for collaboration.

“Imagine if we came together to build businesses, influence policy, and shape our youth with a shared vision. The possibilities are monumental,” she said.

She called for leadership that prioritises humanity, mutual respect, and community well-being, stressing that authentic leaders uplift others and foster collective growth.

Earlier, Mr Hagher, president of the Leadership Institute Nigeria, emphasised the urgent need to prioritise the education and development of Nigeria’s children, warning that neglecting them risks creating a generation of trauma, violence, and despair.

He stressed that education is critical for fostering empathy, tolerance, and civic responsibility, and lamented the country’s high number of out-of-school children and those suffering in IDP camps, particularly in Benue, where hundreds of thousands face malnutrition and insecurity.

Mr Hagher criticised the current leadership for complacency and called on Nigerian leaders, both in government and the private sector, to take responsibility for shaping a purposeful future.

“This country seeks to divide us along ethnic and religious lines, along class, and particularly worrisome for me and people in the Leadership Institute is the way in which the children of Nigeria are not being prepared to be the next great generation.”

The professor also announced the Institute’s plan to provide alternative, accelerated education for displaced children using innovative methods such as mobile schools and technology-enabled learning, with Benue serving as a pilot template to reach vulnerable children nationwide.