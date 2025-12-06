Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the establishment of five new secondary schools for Batsari and Wagini districts to expand educational opportunities and address the rising population of school-age children.

The governor announced the approval on Friday during his statewide engagement tour to Batsari, where he paid homage to the District Head of Wagini and interacted with community stakeholders, party executives, and youth groups.

Governor Radda explained that the approval followed a request from the Gado da Masun Katsina and District Head of Wagini, Alhaji Dikko Muazu, who appealed for additional learning centres.

“The request made by the District Head is genuine and timely. We cannot allow the educational gap between urban and rural communities to continue widening,” the governor stated. He assured traditional rulers that mobilisation funds would be released soon to contractors to enable immediate commencement of construction.

The governor performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a 2.3-kilometre road stretching from Unguwar Yamma through the LEA area to Yare Mai Lera and Tudun Alhaji. The project, awarded by Batsari Local Government Council is expected to ease movement, stimulate local commerce, and link communities that have suffered from inadequate road access.

Mr Radda also laid the foundation stone for the Dr. Dikko Radda Cassava Gari Processing Centre in Batsari—an initiative of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency. He recalled observing during campaign tours that Batsari is one of the state’s largest cassava-producing communities.

“Batsari people are predominantly cassava farmers. This discovery prompted me to direct KASEDA to establish a modern processing facility to help farmers dry, process, and package both white and yellow gari,” the governor stressed.

He explained that the facility will boost income, reduce post-harvest losses, contribute to food security, create jobs, and attract investment into the agricultural value chain. The Sarkin Ruman Katsina and District Head of Wagini, Dikko Muazu, appealed for greater government support for families returning home after years of displacement caused by insecurity.

He stressed the need to rebuild schools, health centres, and public infrastructure to accelerate recovery and restore normalcy in affected communities.

The District Head renewed his request for a secondary school in Wagini, lamenting that the absence of such a facility forces children to travel long and unsafe distances for education.

Addressing residents at Batsari Local Government Secretariat, Governor Radda reiterated his resolve to deliver on development commitments. “Education remains one of the greatest tools for transforming communities. Work on the five newly approved schools will begin without delay,” he said.

The Chairman of Batsari Local Government, Mannir Muazu, highlighted empowerment programmes initiated by the council, announcing that 300 dry-season farmers have been selected to benefit from fertilizer produced at the local blending plant.

Dignitaries accompanying the governor included Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura; Senator representing Katsina Central, Senator Abdul’aziz Musa Yar’adua; Member representing Safana–Batsari–Danmusa Federal Constituency, Hon Aliyu Iliyasu; and Member representing Mashi–Dutsi Federal Constituency, Hon Salisu Majigiri. Others include APC State Chairman, Alhaji Sani Aliyu Daura; Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Principal Private Secretary, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; and members of the State Executive Council.