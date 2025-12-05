Governor Dauda Lawal described the State Development Plan (2025 to 2034) as a long-term, evidence-based roadmap that reflects the people’s aspirations and collective goal to transform the State.

The governor launched the 10-year development plan at the JB Yakubu Secretariat in Gusau on Friday.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the state government engaged KPMG advisory as the lead consultant to develop the plan.

The statement further noted that KPMG collaborated closely with Zamfara Executive Council members and all stakeholders, including traditional rulers and religious leaders, over a period of eight months to develop the 10-year development plan.

At the unveiling, Governor Lawal stressed that the development Plan is the first comprehensive long-term plan in the State’s recent history.

He said, “The development plan is built on robust data, wide stakeholder engagement, and alignment with national and global development frameworks, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2050, and the African Union Agenda 2063.

“It sets clear sectoral priorities, measurable outcomes, and a monitoring and evaluation framework that ensures transparency at every stage of implementation. In this State Development Plan, we envision Zamfara becoming a benchmark for transformative economic growth– not merely for Nigeria, but the continent of Africa.

“We will use resources, innovation, and governance to promote inclusive growth, stability, and opportunity.

The Plan is built on six pillars: Economy; Infrastructure; Social Welfare; Human Capital; Governance; and Environmental Sustainability. “Zamfara’s strength in agriculture and natural resources will be maximized through partnerships like the MoFI agreement and African Development Bank funding.

This aims to boost mechanized farming, agro-processing, and value chains, creating jobs, improving food security, opening markets, and reducing poverty-driven insecurity.”

Governor Lawal emphasised that Zamfara stands on a favorable pedestal. “With the State Development Plan, we are not merely dreaming- we are preparing to deliver. We are redefining the fate of our state. We are rekindling hope for the young, dignity for the vulnerable, opportunity for the enterprising, and stability for all.

“Let the launch of the Zamfara State Development Plan 2025-2034 mark not a mere political ambition, but a turning point in the history of our state.

Let it be said that when Zamfara was at its lowest, we rose not with rhetoric, but with resolve. Not with empty promises, but with purposeful plans. Not with despair, but with vision.

“Distingushed ladies and gentlemen, my dear people of Zamfara State, With firm faith in Almighty Allah, confidence in the resilience of our people, and a firm commitment to the principles we have outlined today, In the name of Allah the Most Merciful, it is my honour responsibility and privilege, to launch the Zamfara State Development Plan 2025- 2034 for our today and for our tomorrow.”

Earlier, remarks were made by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Nakwada; the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Lugga; and the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam.