Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Sunday witnessed two tragic road accidents while returning from the first phase of his statewide tour in the Funtua Zone. The incidents occurred shortly after he concluded engagements in Matazu Local Government Area.

The first crash occurred within Matazu town, where the governor’s convoy came upon a commercial Golf vehicle involved in a fatal accident. The vehicle, which was carrying several passengers, was severely damaged. Four lives were unfortunately lost, while ten others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Governor Radda immediately ordered his convoy to stop and personally supervised the evacuation of the victims. Medical teams attached to the convoy provided emergency support while awaiting additional responders.

Speaking at the scene, the Governor said: “No leader should drive past such a tragedy. We stopped because these victims are our brothers and sisters. Their lives matter, and it is our duty to respond with compassion and urgency.” He further added: “This painful loss is a reminder of how fragile life is. My heart is with the families of the deceased, and we will continue supporting those affected.”

As the Governor continued his journey back to Katsina, his entourage encountered another accident along the Kafinsoli–Koda Road. Without hesitation, he again ordered the convoy to stop. Rescue efforts were immediately coordinated, and two vehicles from the governor’s motorcade were deployed to transport the injured victims to a medical facility in Charanchi for urgent treatment.

In a related development, the governor commiserated with the convoy of the Deputy Governor, which was involved in an accident along the Kaduna–Zaria Road, where six individuals sustained injuries. He prayed for their quick and complete recovery.

Governor Radda expressed deep sorrow over these incidents, praying: “May Almighty Allah forgive the departed and grant them Jannatul Firdausi. May He also heal the injured and return them safely to their families.” Mr Radda assured citizens that his administration will continue to strengthen support systems that help protect lives and provide timely assistance during emergencies.