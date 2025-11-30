The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has been honoured at the 2025 Consumer Value Awards as the Most Outstanding Federal Government Agency in Consumer Engagement!

The award presented at a ceremony themed “Beyond Price: Consumer Trust, Digital Experience, and Brand Accountability”, highlights NOA’s commitment to building trust, enhancing digital engagement, and strengthening communication between government and citizens.

Representing the DG, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the Lagos State Director Dr Mustafa Adedeji Tukur received the award on behalf of the Agency.

NOA earned an impressive 96% positive consumer rating, a testament to our expanding digital presence, grassroots mobilization, and citizen-focused communication.

Dr Tukur emphasized NOA’s dedication to promoting national values, bridging the information gap, and driving value-based leadership across Nigeria.

Congratulations to all the other outstanding brands recognised, including MTN, Leadway Pension, ARCON, Checkers Custard, Golden Penny, Peak Milk, and more.

This recognition motivates us to continue championing consumer trust, ethical conduct, and citizen engagement nationwide.