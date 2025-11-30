Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, commissioned the newly constructed Jargaba Primary Health Facility located in Jargaba Ward of Bakori Local Government Area. The new healthcare centre has been fully equipped with modern medical equipment and upgraded amenities to improve access to quality healthcare services.

The facility now boasts a maternity unit, staff quarters, essential medical equipment, patient wards, and a fully secured perimeter fence. In addition to the new structure, the hospital received updated health facility equipment including delivery beds, diagnostic tools, laboratory essentials, hospital furniture, essential drugs, and other lifesaving materials to strengthen maternal and child health services, emergency response, and general patient care.

During the commissioning, Governor Radda prayed that the new hospital becomes a source of healing and benefit to the entire Jargaba community and surrounding areas. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare across all parts of Katsina State.

In a related development, Governor Radda also flagged off the distribution of 110 solar streetlights donated by Abdulbasir Babangida Jargaba.

The solar units will be distributed across 11 polling-unit wards, with 10 units allocated to each ward.

The Governor expressed deep appreciation to Mr Babangida Jargaba for his generosity, noting that such contributions significantly enhance community security and development. Governor Radda commended the philanthropic spirit behind the gesture and urged other well-meaning individuals to emulate this act of service to their communities.

Those in attendance included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Principal Private Secretary, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; AUDA-NEPAD National Coordinator, Salisu Jabiru Tsauri; Chairman of Bakori Local Government, Hon. Abubakar Musa Barde; and members of the Katsina State Executive Council.