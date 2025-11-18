The Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu (CFR, CON), in the company of the Group Executive Director of BUA Group, Kabiru Rabiu, received a high delegation of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the BUA Group headquarters in Lagos.

The delegation, led by the Chairman of the Forum, Bashir Dalhatu (Wazirin Dutse), was accompanied by other high-ranking members of the ACF.

These include Ibrahim M. Ida, PhD (Wazirin Katsina), Mohammed Mahmud, Amb. Ibrahim Mai-Sule (Turakin Bade, Vice Chairman, BOT), Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN, OFR), Malam Murtala Aliyu, Mutawallen Gombe (Secretary General), Ibrahim S. Bamalli (Treasurer), Ibrahim Bunu (former FCT Minister), Mahmud Yayale Ahmed (CFR), Amb. Baba Ahmed Jidda, Bukar Zarma, Nasir Isa Abubakar, and ⁠Nasir H. Danu (Sardaunan Dutse).

During the visit, the Forum’s BOT Chairman, Bashir Dalhatu (Wazirin Dutse), presented the BUA Group Chairman with the Forum’s activities from inception to date.

In his address, he outlined the ACF’s upcoming 25th anniversary activities and a formal invitation to Abdul Samad Rabiu to chair the fundraising event as a revered Northern statesman.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, on his part, whilst accepting the invitation, expressed deep appreciation for the visit and affirmed his commitment to supporting the Forum’s important initiatives and its mission of fostering development across the region.

The BUA chairman commended the Forum for the confidence reposed in him and its acknowledgement of his various philanthropic initiatives across the region.