Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday spoke of plans to award 11 roads projects as part of efforts to deepen economic development across the state. He dropped the hint at the inauguration of the reconstructed Akute–Ajuwon–Alagbole Road in Ifo Local Government Area. Governor Abiodun said the new roads when redeveloped, will stimulate socio-economic activities in the benefitting communities.

The governor described the completion of the Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole Road as a transformative milestone for both Ifo Local Government and the state at large. He noted that the project was in response to the long-standing yearnings of residents, adding that his administration had earlier rehabilitated and reconstructed several adjoining roads in the axis, including Alhaji Kosoko Road (which links Denro–Ishasi–Akute), Segun Osoba Road, Toyin Street, and Yakoyo–Alagbole Road.

“We also focused on the Hercules–Oke Aro–Giwa Road. That road was in terrible condition, but by the grace of God, it is now 100 percent completed. I will be back soon to commission it,” the governor said. He explained that the reconstruction of the Akute–Ajuwon–Alagbole Road formed part of a broader network linking several communities.

“We reconstructed the Akute–Ajuwon–Alagbole axis and the Alagbole–Akute stretch, which connects to Denro–Ishashi. Next, we will take on the Akute–Lanbe–Oke Aro–Agbado–Ijoko–Sango roads. The Akute–Sango corridor is a 17-kilometre dual carriageway started by my predecessor but abandoned, rendering it impassable. “We have divided it into two phases. The first phase, covering 9.7 kilometres up to the Agbado Train Station and about 700 metres beyond, is currently under reconstruction.

The second phase, which will extend to Sango, will be awarded soon,” Abiodun said. The governor disclosed that the two roads commissioned at the event were the 1.5-kilometre Alagbole–Ajuwon Road and the 4.5-kilometre Akute–Ajuwon Road. “The Alagbole–Akute Road should be ready in about two to three weeks. I will return to commission that alongside the Hercules Road, hopefully before the new year,” he added.

Governor Abiodun further stated that the road projects in Ifo II were part of a wider infrastructure drive covering Ifo I and II in the Ogun Central Senatorial District. Other completed or ongoing roads in the district, he said, include the Sango–Ijoko–Agbado Road, Adesan Road in Obafemi Owode, Magboro–Makogi Road, Elega–Isaje–Miliki–Bode–Olude Extension, Oke–Lantoro–Yidi Lane, and the Sango–Abeokuta Road.

The governor berated previous administrations for neglecting the area despite its economic significance, stressing that his government’s intervention was aimed at compensating residents for years of abandonment. He emphasized that the project forms part of his administration’s Urban Renewal Programme, which cuts across the ISEYA mantra, encompassing roads, hospitals, education, security, and human capital development.

Mr Abiodun expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting state governors in transforming Nigeria into “a construction site,” and also thanked the people of Ifo for their patience and cooperation throughout the project.

In his remarks, the member representing Ifo II State Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Fola Salami, lamented that past administrations had neglected the area, adding that the project represents the true dividends of democracy. Also speaking, the Chairman of Ifo Local Government Area, Mr Lekan Kusimo, said residents and business owners suffered for over two decades due to the deplorable state of the roads, expressing joy that the situation had finally been reversed.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Bashiru Akande thanked the governor for fulfilling his promise, while the Odofin of Isheri, Oba Sulaimon Bamgbade, lauded the government for delivering the road project at a most critical time. Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the completion of the road would bring huge relief to commuters and revive business activities in the corridor.

He assured that the government is making steady progress on other ongoing road projects and urged residents to take ownership of the new road by keeping it clean and avoiding the dumping of refuse into the drainage channels.