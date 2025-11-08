The Civil Society Coalition on Peace, Security, and Conflict Resolution (CPSC-CR) has commended the administration of Governor Umar Namadi, for its tireless and strategic commitment to promoting peace, strengthening security architecture, and fostering unity among the people of Jigawa State.

The CPSC-CR president, Muhammad Musbahu Basirka, in a press conference in Dutse, said, “The recent donation of operational vehicles and motorcycles to the Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force is a commendable step toward boosting the operational capacity of law enforcement agencies and improving security response across the state.

This action reflects the administration’s proactive vision for safeguarding lives, property, and ensuring lasting peace.

“Beyond logistics support, the Governor Namadi administration continues to demonstrate strong political will and collaboration with security agencies, traditional leaders, and community stakeholders to tackle violent extremism, curb cross-border criminality, and address the recurring farmers–herders conflicts through dialogue, mediation, and sustainable peacebuilding programs”, Mr Basirka said.

“The CPSC-CR urged the Federal Government and sub-national authorities to strengthen community policing, deepen intelligence sharing, and prioritise preventive measures over reactive force.

It emphasised that sustainable peace requires collaboration among government institutions, civil society, traditional rulers, and the media.

“The coalition reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with stakeholders nationwide to promote transparency, accountability, and peacebuilding efforts that can make Nigeria safer, more united, and more prosperous.

“As a coalition committed to peacebuilding, transparency, and accountability, we call upon government institutions, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, the media, and community leaders to deepen collaboration and build trust in advancing peace, social cohesion, and inclusive governance across the state.

“In conclusion, the Civil Society Coalition on Peace, Security, and Conflict Resolution (CPSC-CR) reiterates its unwavering support for the Governor Umar Namadi administration and its strategic vision of building a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Jigawa State. We reaffirm our commitment to continue partnering with the government, security agencies, and other stakeholders to promote transparency, accountability, and peace across all communities”, Mr Basirka stated.